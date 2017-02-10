Updated models with AMD graphics options expected in early 2017.
Tim Cook Thinks Augmented Reality is a 'Huge Idea' Like Smartphones
Apple CEO Tim Cook has been on a whirlwind of a trip in Europe this week, making stops in France, Germany, and the United Kingdom to meet with everyone from students and developers to Apple retail employees and government officials.
On Thursday, Cook visited the Ustwo Games offices in London to meet the creators of popular iPhone game Monument Valley. There, he later sat down for a chat with The Independent's David Phelan to discuss a wide variety of topics, ranging from Apple's hardware roadmap to augmented reality.
Responding to a question about how difficult it is to stay ahead of the curve, and to put the right hardware in place for the next generation of developers, Cook said Apple will "continue to push" not only on the hardware side, but also on the software side with its Swift programming language.
In terms of augmented reality, Cook reiterated that he is "excited" about the technology because it "allows individuals to be present in the world but hopefully allows an improvement on what’s happening presently." But he added there are "things to discover" before the technology is "good enough" for the masses.
We try to continually push ourselves to do more and more, not just on the hardware side but also in terms of developers’ tools so they can take advantage of the hardware that’s there, in the best way. That’s the heart of what the coding software Swift is about. We’ve created the language and our hope was that you can get a lot more people coding, and then secondly have people push more to take advantage of the latest hardware.Cook said the importance of Apple being able to design its own hardware is "rising exponentially" due to things like machine learning and the company's desire to "maintain a level of privacy" for its users.
Inspired by the phenomenally talented students @TheBRITSchool. A special & truly unique place. pic.twitter.com/oT8EFatMKl— Tim Cook (@tim_cook) February 10, 2017
I regard it as a big idea like the smartphone. The smartphone is for everyone, we don't have to think the iPhone is about a certain demographic, or country or vertical market: it’s for everyone. I think AR is that big, it’s huge. I get excited because of the things that could be done that could improve a lot of lives. And be entertaining. I view AR like I view the silicon here in my iPhone, it’s not a product per se, it’s a core technology. But there are things to discover before that technology is good enough for the mainstream. I do think there can be a lot of things that really help people out in daily life, real-life things, that’s why I get so excited about it.Cook said the developers, among others, he met on his trip were "incredibly uplifting," particularly with Brexit looming in the United Kingdom.
You can really see the start-up community gaining momentum. That’s important any time but with Brexit hanging over – from some people’s point of view – it’s even more important that these stories get out where people have something to look at and say “You know, times are not really awful, there’s some great things happening.” It gives me a lot of energy to talk to developers, or meet students in classrooms who are using our technology to help learn faster and better. Watching them pursue their passion.Earlier today, Cook visited the BRIT School for Performing Arts and Technology to check out students' digital design work. He also visited the Woodberry Down primary school and met with London mayor Sadiq Khan to discuss access to talent, digital skills, and Apple's investment in the city.
1 hour ago at 01:48 pm
Still waiting for Siri to improve, Tim.
1 hour ago at 01:49 pm
"We try to continually push ourselves to do more and more, not just on the hardware side but also in terms of developers' tools so they can take advantage of the hardware that's there"
I think this has been proven to be demonstrably false over the last five years Cook. You're coasting on the legacy that your predecessor left you and it's showing.
1 hour ago at 01:56 pm
guy honestly thinks he is a celebrity. Which explains apple's direction
1 hour ago at 01:54 pm
Talk is cheap Tim. Let us smoke some of your magic pipe already.
1 hour ago at 01:54 pm
Tim Cook is an idiot who is ruining Apple..
1 hour ago at 02:01 pm
And Tim is, sadly, absolutely right.
[MEDIA=vimeo]166807261[/MEDIA]
55 minutes ago at 02:09 pm
Tim has none of the vision that Jobs had, it is completely irrelevant what he thinks, if it ain't profitable he won't fund it !
49 minutes ago at 02:15 pm
Siri? So you'd give autocorrect, what, a "C" or "D"? How many memes are out there centered around the fact that autocorrect is a joke, even though it's been around forever and everyone needs to use it? I think it deserves and "F", and how many years has it been around? My son and I get a kick out of reading the translations that have been added to the email app on our iPhones, as they're not close to transcribing what the messages actually say.
When Tim Cook says he likes augmented reality, or whatever, it means he's aware that this is where the heard is going and he will follow the heard. But, what Tim and Apple will give us is augmented reality that looks like Siri and autocorrect.
Tim delayed the release of the Macbook Pro because Apple was going to design a new battery...and they failed. I have a new MBP 15 that replaced a 2008 13" MBP. The new machine is unstable, crashed an had to be restarted 5 times in the first week, is laggy and has the beachball show up all the time, and is about a ten-fold worse experience to use than the new MBP I bought in 2008.
When Jobs died Apple became no different than IBM or HP. The head guy isn't an inventor or visionary, but a number cruncher who specializes in maximizing profits while minimizing costs, or producing average stuff and selling it for high prices.
You think the guy who delayed release of the MBP and then still couldn't make a new battery is going to be the star of augmented reality or any cutting edge technology?
I've realized the new MBP, with the big trackpad, thin form factor, Siri, touchbar and fingerprint recognition is actually the large version of the iPhone, which is the worst product Apple makes, but the most desirable for the "AVERAGE" consumer......
PS I recently purchased an Onkyo DAP that runs on Android, the DP-X1A. I've been told for years by my son that the reason the screen on my iPhone is non-responsive for me is because I am older and my fingertips are dry. Yet the DAP's touch screen is 100% responsive and it appears that the reason my iPhone is non-responsive is the crappy touch screen, not my age. But then the reason I got into DAPs in the first place is because I read how all the components in an iPod - the DAC, amplifier, semiconductors, etc., were the cheapest and worst components available on the market. Seems Ivy really only knows how to make pretty aluminum cases, which they stuff with low end components, and nothing else.
35 minutes ago at 02:29 pm
I hope Tim follows up with large investments, primarily on the hardware side, because that's what's holding the technology back. Augmented glasses must look like ordinary glasses, or people will not wear them all them time.
Apple should create a Manhattan project for augmented reality.
At some point in the future, could be 2018, 2021, 2024 or 2027, or any year between, people will wear normal looking glasses or lenses that provides an overlay that you can interact with using gestures, perhaps even BCI. It will replace the mobile phone and Apple would be able to sell at least a billion devices for $1000, given that they are first and there is no competition. That alone will give Apple $1000 billion in revenue.
Investing 25 billion[1], what they today make in profits in four months. is a small investment compared to what they will get back.
[1] Roughly what the Manhattan project would cost in today's money.
42 minutes ago at 02:22 pm
Hey Tim,
A lot of people think a new Mac Pro is a 'Huge Idea', so why not go back to your office and work on that :p
A lot of people think a new Mac Pro is a 'Huge Idea', so why not go back to your office and work on that :p
