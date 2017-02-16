Updated models with AMD graphics options expected in early 2017.
Apple Announces WWDC 2017 Takes Place June 5-9 in San Jose
WWDC is returning to San Jose for the first time since 2002. The conference had been held in San Francisco since 2003. Apple marketing chief Phil Schiller told The Loop that downtown San Jose is a "great environment for developers" and closer to Apple's headquarters in nearby Cupertino.
Schiller said that downtown San Jose is going to provide a great environment for developers attending the conference. Of course, San Jose has the added benefit of being close to Apple’s Cupertino headquarters, which should make logistics much easier for the company, especially when it comes to getting engineers on site.Schiller said he expects WWDC 2017 to be about the same size as previous conferences—about 5,000 developers and 1,000 engineers.
Tickets will be offered by random selection for $1,599. Ticket lottery registration opens Monday, March 27 at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time. Those that plan on registering must be a member of the Apple Developer Program or Apple Developer Enterprise Program as of February 16 at 5:30 a.m. Pacific Time.
WWDC, or the Worldwide Developers Conference, is where Apple unveils the latest versions of its software platforms, which this year is likely to include iOS 11, macOS 10.13, tvOS 11, and watchOS 4. The opening keynote has sometimes included other big announcements, such as new Macs and iCloud.
Top Rated Comments(View all)
we will all be disappoint ios 11 etc isnt gonna be what we all want it has taken just now to make ios 10 good so not excitedAlways nice when a clairvoyant graces these forums.
('//www.macrumors.com/2017/02/16/apple-announces-wwdc-2017-takes-place-june-5-9-in-san-jose/')
Apple today announced ('http://www.apple.com/pr/library/2017/02/16WWDC-Apples-Worldwide-Developers-Conference-returns-to-San-Jose-June-5-9-2017.html') that WWDC 2017 ('https://developer.apple.com/wwdc/') will take place on June 5-9 at the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, California.
Article Link: Apple Announces WWDC 2017 Takes Place June 5-9 in San Jose ('//www.macrumors.com/2017/02/16/apple-announces-wwdc-2017-takes-place-june-5-9-in-san-jose/')
Wonder if it'll be another year when WatchOS is the only Wow.Nah wait for the hardware event....the new price will be another "Wow"
('//www.macrumors.com/2017/02/16/apple-announces-wwdc-2017-takes-place-june-5-9-in-san-jose/')
Apple today announced that WWDC 2017 will take place on June 5-9 at the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, California.
Article Link: Apple Announces WWDC 2017 Takes Place June 5-9 in San Jose ('//www.macrumors.com/2017/02/16/apple-announces-wwdc-2017-takes-place-june-5-9-in-san-jose/')
Good stuff! Google I/O and Build Conference in May, WWDC in June.
Pretty sad that out of those three, WWDC is the one I'm least excited about this year.
[ Read All Comments ]