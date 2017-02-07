New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Resubscribe Now Close

References to Next-Generation MacBook Pro Models Discovered in macOS 10.12.4 Beta

Tuesday February 7, 2017 8:00 am PST by Joe Rossignol
While the latest MacBook Pro with Touch Bar notebooks launched under four months ago, references to possible next-generation models have already been discovered in the latest macOS 10.12.4 beta.


Apple blog Pike's Universum uncovered a trio of motherboard identifiers that do not correspond with any current MacBook Pro model, but use the exact same processor power management data as 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Pro models released in late 2016. The plist files do not exist in previous macOS Sierra versions.

The next-generation MacBook Pro models would likely be powered by Intel's faster Kaby Lake processors, which are the natural successor to Skylake processors used in late 2016 models. This would be in line with a report from six weeks ago claiming the MacBook Pro will receive only minor bumps in processing power for 2017.

Mac-B4831CEBD52A0C4C would likely be for two new 13-inch MacBook Pro models with function keys. The models would likely have Kaby Lake processors with a maximum Turbo Boost of 3400 MHz and 4000 MHz respectively.

Mac-CAD6701F7CEA0921 would likely be for three new 13-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar models. These notebooks would likely have Kaby Lake processors with a maximum Turbo Boost of 3500/3700 MHz and 4000 MHz respectively.

Mac-551B86E5744E2388 would likely be for three new 15-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar models. These notebooks would likely have Kaby Lake processors with a maximum Turbo Boost of 3800/3900 MHz and 4100 MHz respectively.

The blog said it checked the performance bias setting of each motherboard and determined that they are unlikely to be for desktop models such as the iMac and Mac Pro. There is also no GPU data as of yet.

The blog cross-referenced Intel's lineup of Kaby Lake processors currently available with the motherboard identifiers and was able to determine which chips are likely to be used in each new MacBook Pro:
13-inch MacBook Pro without Touch Bar

Intel Core i5-6360U 2.0 GHz (max Turbo Boost 3.1 GHz) with Intel® Iris™ Graphics 540 (15W)
Will be replaced by the:
Intel Core i5-7260U 2.2GHz (max Turbo Boost 3.4 GHz) with Intel® Iris™ Plus Graphics 640 (15W)

Intel Core i7-6660U 2.4 GHz (max Turbo Boost 3.4 GHz) with Intel® Iris™ Graphics 540 (15W)
Will be replaced by the:
Intel Core i7-7660U 2.5 GHz (max Turbo Boost 4.0 GHz) with Intel® Iris™ Plus Graphics 640 (15W)

13-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar

Intel Core i5-6267U 2.9 GHz (max Turbo Boost 3.3 GHz) with Intel® Iris™ Graphics 550 (28W)
Will be replaced by the:
Intel Core i5-7267U 3.1 GHz (max Turbo Boost 3.5 GHz) with Intel® Iris™ Plus Graphics 650 (28W)

Intel Core i5-6287U 3.1 GHz (max Turbo Boost 3.5 GHz) with Intel® Iris™ Graphics 550 (28W)
Will be replaced by the:
Intel Core i5-7287U 3.3 GHz (max Turbo Boost 3.7 GHz) with Intel® Iris™ Plus Graphics 650 (28W)

Intel Core i7-6567U 3.3 GHz (max Turbo Boost 3.6 GHz) with Intel® Iris™ Graphics 550 (28W)
Will be replaced by the:
Intel Core i7-7567U 3.5 GHz (max Turbo Boost 4.0 GHz) with Intel® Iris™ Plus Graphics 650 (28W)

15-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar

Intel Core i7-6700HQ 2.6 GHz (max Turbo Boost 3.5 GHz) with Intel® HD Graphics 530 (45W)
Will be replaced by the:
Intel Core i7-7700HQ 2.8 GHz (max Turbo Boost 3.8 GHz) with Intel® HD Graphics 630 (45W)

Intel Core i7-6820HQ 2.7 GHz (max Turbo Boost 3.6 GHz) with Intel® HD Graphics 530 (45W)
Will be replaced by the:
Intel Core i7-7820HQ 2.9 GHz (max Turbo Boost 3.9 GHz) with Intel® HD Graphics 630 (45W)

Intel Core i7-6920HQ 2.9 GHz (max Turbo Boost 3.8 GHz) with Intel® HD Graphics 530 (45W)
Will be replaced by the:
Intel Core i7-7920HQ 3.1 GHz (max Turbo Boost 4.1 GHz) with Intel® HD Graphics 630 (45W)
Apple seeded the first beta of macOS 10.12.4 to developers on January 24, and additional betas should follow. It is highly unlikely Apple will launch new MacBook Pros until the software update is officially released at the earliest, which should happen by late February or early March based on previous releases.

Apple could feasibly launch next-generation MacBook Pro models at any point following the release of macOS 10.2.4, but its late 2016 models are still rather new. WWDC 2017 in June is likely the earliest possibility for a refresh, but previous rumors also point towards a launch in the second half of 2017 or later.

Last month, KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said new Kaby Lake-equipped MacBook Pros will enter mass production in the July quarter. He also mentioned a "15-inch MacBook" that will include 32GB of RAM and enter mass production in the early fourth quarter, which starts in September.

Related Roundups: MacBook Pro, macOS Sierra
Tags: Kaby Lake, Pike's Universum
Buyer's Guide: MacBook Pro (Buy Now)
[ 78 comments ]


Top Rated Comments

(View all)

Avatar
LukasValine
54 minutes ago at 08:05 am
Wow, an actual mac rumor.
Rating: 13 Votes
Avatar
asleep
53 minutes ago at 08:06 am
I wish they'd bring back a 17" model.
Rating: 8 Votes
Avatar
cmChimera
53 minutes ago at 08:06 am

Exciting news! I love my late 2016 15" MBP with Touch Bar, but I'll definitely upgrade to Kaby Lake the moment it is available.

Seriously? Why?
Rating: 7 Votes
Avatar
RandomRazer
54 minutes ago at 08:05 am
But i just spent 4 grand on the new speced out 2016 model o_Oo_O:mad::mad::mad::mad::(:(:(:(:eek::eek::eek::eek::eek::eek::eek:
Rating: 6 Votes
Avatar
bladerunner2000
45 minutes ago at 08:14 am

Please use a nvidia 1050 at least


You mean you want Apple to make a good computer?

Not going to happen.
Rating: 6 Votes
Avatar
Zaft
26 minutes ago at 08:33 am

Love the new Macs, just wish they'd drop the price a little.


apple's reaction

Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
tubeexperience
26 minutes ago at 08:33 am

This is what happens when you're at the mercy of Intel.

Imagine if they created their own chips for Macs? Then you'd get your updates (at least once a year).


It's weird that other manufacturers don't have this problem.

Dell already released XPS with Kaby Lake
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
wallysb01
40 minutes ago at 08:19 am
The 15W U processor series definitely takes a nice step forward with Kaby, but holy heck, can we stop nerfing the non-touchbar please? The prices on the 15W and the 28W are about the same. The absurd RAM situation is also a crock s*** that Apple makes even worse on the non-tbMBP. Some of us just want a decent laptop for not an insane price thanks to the gimmick bar.

Ah well, Linux support in Windows is maybe going to save me from Apple's totally derailed Mac lineup.
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
yaxomoxay
51 minutes ago at 08:08 am

Great news - although I'm sure someone will complain they just bought a new one.

Apple really can't win here. Don't refresh enough - complain. Refresh yearly - complain.


Well, they should stop being so inconsistent. Either update yearly or update every fifty years, otherwise people can't plan accordingly.
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
angemon89
56 minutes ago at 08:03 am
Please use a nvidia 1050 at least
Rating: 3 Votes

[ Read All Comments ]