The new iPad Air with the M3 chip launches Wednesday. Ahead of time, the first reviews of the device have been shared by select publications and YouTube channels.



As expected, the latest iPad Air is up to 20% faster than the previous-generation model with the M2 chip. In addition, the M3 chip brings hardware-accelerated ray tracing to the iPad Air for the first time, providing improved graphics rendering in games.

A new Magic Keyboard is available for the iPad Air. It features a larger trackpad, and function keys for display brightness, volume, and more.

That's it. It's a minor spec-bump year for the iPad Air.

Below, we have rounded up some of the reviews and unboxing videos for the new iPad Air, and the updated Magic Keyboard.



