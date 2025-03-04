Apple Announces Redesigned Magic Keyboard for iPad Air

Apple today announced a completely redesigned Magic Keyboard accessory for the iPad Air.

The new keyboard features a larger built-in trackpad, a 14-key function row, and a new aluminum hinge. From Apple's press release:

The all-new Magic Keyboard for iPad Air expands what users can do at an even lower price. The larger built-in trackpad brings greater precision for detail-oriented tasks, and a new 14-key function row allows easy access to features like screen brightness and volume controls. The new Magic Keyboard attaches magnetically, and the Smart Connector immediately connects power and data without the need for Bluetooth; a machined aluminum hinge also includes a USB-C connector for charging. Now starting at just $269 for the 11-inch model and $319 for the 13-inch model, the new Magic Keyboard for iPad Air features the magical floating design customers love and comes in white.

It is compatible with all ‌iPad Air‌ models from the fourth-generation onwards. The new keyboard is more in-line with the Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro that was introduced alongside the M4 models last year, although it still lacks an aluminum top case, backlighting, and haptic feedback.

The new Magic Keyboard for the ‌iPad Air‌ is only available in white. The 11-inch version is priced at $269 and the 13-inch version costs $319.