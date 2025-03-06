Here Are Benchmark Results for Apple's New iPad Air With the M3 Chip

We are eagerly awaiting benchmarks for Apple's fastest-ever M3 Ultra chip in the Mac Studio, but we will have to settle with the first results for the new iPad Air for now.



The first Geekbench 6 results for the new iPad Air with the M3 chip are entirely unsurprising, but sometimes no news is good news. Given there were already Macs with the M3 chip, we know that it is around 20% faster than the M2 chip in terms of multi-core CPU performance, and the new iPad Air has similar gains as expected.

There are currently three Geekbench 6 results for the new iPad Air, and the device has achieved an average multi-core CPU score of 11,605 so far. The previous-generation iPad Air with the M2 chip has an average multi-core CPU score of 9,817, so the M3 chip is around 18% faster than the M2 chip in the iPad Air based on these early results.

This is all good confirmation to have, but as mentioned, it will be more interesting to find out how much faster the M3 Ultra chip is compared to the M4 Max chip. Those benchmarks should surface in the coming days, so stay tuned for that.