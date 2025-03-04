Apple Announces New iPad Air With M3 Chip, Updated Magic Keyboard, and More

Apple today introduced new 11-inch and 13-inch iPad Air models with the M3 chip, an updated Magic Keyboard, and more.



With the M3 chip, the new iPad Air should offer up to 20% faster performance compared to the previous model with the M2 chip from May 2024.

The new iPad Air can be pre-ordered starting today, and it will launch on March 12. In the U.S., the 11-inch model continues to start at $599, and the 13-inch model continues to start at $799.

This story will be updated with more details.