Review: Cozy's MagPad Adds Style and Functionality to Apple's MagSafe Charger

The MagPad by Cozy is a soft, silicone pad that's designed to fit over Apple's MagSafe Charger. Priced at around $7, the MagPad comes in a range of colors and patterns.



Size wise, the MagPad adds about an inch of additional space to the MagPad (in circumference), and it's about the size of a standard Qi-based wireless charger. The silicone material is textured and the bright colors are more attractive than the standard white ‌MagSafe‌ color.



The back of the MagPad has a cutout for the ‌MagSafe‌ Charger where it fits in tightly, with a space for routing the cord. There's a bit of a lip that fits over the MagPad to hold it in place, so it won't go anywhere when attached to a ‌MagSafe‌ Charger.



The silicone surface where the MagPad covers the ‌MagSafe‌ Charger is thin, but it does weaken the magnetic connection, something that I found to be a plus. When I'm using the ‌MagSafe‌ Charger on my desk, detaching it from my iPhone is a hassle.

I tend to use a gesture where I use a thumb or my fingers to detach it and slide it off so I don't have to pick it up with my ‌iPhone‌, and that's made easier with the MagPad on. I have a lot more surface area so it just takes the tips of my fingers to pull my ‌iPhone‌ up, leaving the ‌MagSafe‌ Charger in the MagPad on my desk without disturbing it.



At the same time, there's still enough of a magnetic connection that I can set my ‌iPhone‌ down and have it attach in just the right place, so the actual quick magnetic adherence isn't impacted.

If you have a ‌MagSafe‌ Duo, the MagPad functionality is similar. It's a lot easier to detach an ‌iPhone‌ from a ‌MagSafe‌ Duo than from a standard ‌MagSafe‌ Charger just because of that extra bit of material that lets you get your fingers in the right spot to pry the ‌iPhone‌ off of the charger quickly and easily.



With the ‌MagSafe‌ Charger as a desk charger, the MagPad works great to make it easier to use. Cozy says that it's also able to prevent the rings that can be imprinted into the Leather Cases from Apple, but I don't own a leather case to test this out. The premise makes sense, though, because the MagPad is adding a silicone layer that makes the magnetic connection weaker to lessen the force of the charger.



Someone who uses the ‌MagSafe‌ Charger as a charging option while the ‌iPhone‌ is in use may not prefer the MagPad, but if you use it in multiple ways, it's worth noting that it's easy to pull off when needed. It works with a naked ‌iPhone‌ and with an ‌iPhone‌ in a MagSafe-compatible case.



Bottom Line

If you want an accessory to make the ‌MagSafe‌ Charger look better on a desk, or if you want a simple solution to make your iPhone 12 model easier to pick up, the MagPad is well worth checking out. It's affordable, functional, and overall a great little add-on option to improve Apple's ‌MagSafe‌ Charger for desktop use.

How to Buy

The MagPad can be purchased from Amazon for $6.91, with a two-pack also available for $9.87. Those outside of the United States or who don't use Amazon can buy the MagPad directly from Cozy's website.