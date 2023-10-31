In iOS 17.2, you can turn off your Apple Music Listening History with a new Focus filter, so if you allow someone else to use your device to listen to music, you can quickly activate the Focus with a tap and prevent their song choices from affecting your recommendations.

iOS 17 Apple Music Feature
Have you ever regretted letting a friend or family member use ‌Apple Music‌ on your iPhone after their poor song choices negatively influenced your personal music recommendations?

If you have very young kids, the chances are that at some point you've played their favorite preschooler ditty to avoid a meltdown, only to later cringe when Apple's algorithms slip "Baby Shark" or some other infuriatingly repetitive song into your recently played/replay mixes.

Thankfully, Apple has finally become aware of the regularity of such events, and in iOS 17.2, currently in beta, it has added a new Focus filter option that can help you automatically turn off your ‌Apple Music‌ listening history whenever you give up your device to those with, shall we say, more acquired listening tastes.

The following steps show you how it's done. Note that you'll need to download the iOS 17.2 beta for this to work, otherwise you won't see the Listening History filter option.

  1. Go to Settings ➝ Focus on your ‌iPhone‌.
  2. Tap the + button in the top-right corner to create a new Focus, then tap Custom.
  3. Give your new Focus an identifiable name, symbol, and color, then tap Next.
    focus

  4. Tap Customize Focus.
  5. Scroll down to "Focus Filters," ten tap Add Filter.
  6. Choose the Music filter.
  7. Make sure the button is off next to Use Listening History, then tap Add.
    focus

That's all there is to it. The next time music is going to be played for someone else on your ‌iPhone‌, simply swipe down from the top-right corner of the screen to bring up Control Center and long press on the Focus button to select the Focus you created. Rest assured that whatever they play after that, won't play havoc with your ‌Apple Music‌ algorithms.

Of course, if you don't feel like you benefit from ‌Apple Music‌'s personal recommendations, and you don't have an ‌Apple Music‌ profile where your listening history is shared, you can disable Listening History more permanently by going to Settings ➝ Music and toggling off the switch next to Use Listening History.

Tag: Apple Music Guide

Top Rated Comments

Alexfromaz Avatar
Alexfromaz
35 minutes ago at 06:11 am
“macrumorsforkids.com”:
[HEADING=2]How to Stop Your Parents From Ruining Your Apple Music Recommendations[/HEADING]
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
WiiDSmoker Avatar
WiiDSmoker
27 minutes ago at 06:18 am
A filter, really? How about a basic setting
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Mac_The_Ripper Avatar
Mac_The_Ripper
11 minutes ago at 06:34 am
"How to Stop Your Kids From Ruining Your Apple Music Recommendations". Simple, don't have kids. I have dogs instead of children. I'd rather ruin my carpet, than my life.?
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Mr. Heckles Avatar
Mr. Heckles
26 minutes ago at 06:20 am
Or just don’t let kids listen on your phone.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Mr. Heckles Avatar
Mr. Heckles
13 minutes ago at 06:33 am

Good luck explaining to a three-year-old on a roadtrip that they're not going to be able to listen to their favorite song for the billionth time because your listening history is precious.

My kids never play with my phone, but there are occasions when it is used to play their music.
I’ve done it. My kids had their own devices when they were younger (portable CD players, MP3 players, and others).
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
icanhazmac Avatar
icanhazmac
12 minutes ago at 06:34 am
Any iPhone functions to keep kids from ruining my lawn? ???



Attachment Image
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

