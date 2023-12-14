iOS 17.3 Beta: All the New Features So Far

by

Apple started testing the iOS 17.3 and iPadOS 17.3 betas in December, and while we are not expecting these updates to be as feature rich as iOS and iPadOS 17.2, there are some notable features that have been found so far.

iOS 17
This guide aggregates everything that is coming in the iOS 17.3 update, and we'll update it throughout the beta testing period.

Stolen Device Protection

Earlier this year, there were news reports about a slate of iPhone thefts where the thief spied on a victim to learn the device passcode before stealing the phone, leading to drained bank accounts and an untraceable ‌iPhone‌.

ios stolen device protection
As a solution, Apple introduced Stolen Device Mode in iOS 17.3 to add extra security. If someone should obtain both your ‌iPhone‌ and your passcode, this feature prevents total catastrophe. With Stolen Device Mode enabled, accessing passwords in iCloud Keychain, turning off Lost Mode, erasing content, and making purchases in Safari requires biometric authentication with Face ID or Touch ID.

Certain actions such as changing an Apple ID password require ‌Face ID‌ and have a one-hour security delay. So if you (or someone else) tried to change your ‌Apple ID‌ login, you would need both ‌Face ID‌ authentication and then an hour wait period before the password could be updated. These wait periods are waived when you are in a trusted location like home or work.

As outlined in our report on the feature, here are actions that require biometric authentication when the Stolen Device Protection is activated:

  • Viewing/using passwords or passkeys saved in ‌iCloud‌ Keychain
  • Applying for a new Apple Card
  • Viewing an ‌Apple Card‌ virtual card
  • Turning off Lost Mode
  • Erasing all content and settings
  • Taking certain Apple Cash and Savings actions in Wallet
  • Using payment methods saved in Safari
  • Using your ‌iPhone‌ to set up a new device

Note that these actions do not have a passcode backup, so you can't use a passcode to skirt ‌Face ID‌ or ‌Touch ID‌. Actions that require biometric authentication and have a one-hour security delay include the following:

  • Changing your ‌Apple ID‌ password
  • Updating select ‌Apple ID‌ account security settings, including adding or removing a trusted device, trusted phone number, Recovery Key, or Recovery Contact
  • Changing your ‌iPhone‌ passcode
  • Adding or removing ‌Face ID‌ or ‌Touch ID‌
  • Turning off Find My
  • Turning off Stolen Device Protection

Stolen Device Protection is available on all iPhones that are able to run iOS 17, which includes the ‌iPhone‌ XS and newer. It is an opt-in feature that can be turned on in the Settings app by going to ‌Face ID‌ & Passcode and toggling on Stolen Device Protection.

Collaborative Apple Music Playlists

Apple first tested collaborative Apple Music playlists in iOS 17.2, but the feature was removed before the software was released.

apple music collaborative playlists
Collaborative ‌Apple Music‌ playlists are back in the iOS 17.3 beta, suggesting Apple just needed a little bit more time to work out the kinks.

In iOS 17.3, you can take any of your existing playlists or create a new one and then invite others to join in to add songs and listen to the playlist. You can invite friends, family members, and others who share your musical preferences, and there doesn't appear to be a limit on how many people can contribute.

We have a MacRumors collaborative music playlist available for those who want to join in and share music with other MacRumors readers.

To use the collaboration feature, go to a playlist in the ‌Apple Music‌ app and then tap on the person icon. You will be able to generate a link that you can send to others, and everyone who is invited can access the playlist. There is an option to approve each person that joins, and leaving this off just opens it up to anyone with the link.

The person who created the playlist can remove people, remove songs, and turn off collaboration at any time.

Apple in iOS 17.3 added a neat emoji reaction feature that allows listeners to add an emoji to any song that's playing to express their feelings about it. There are standard quick access emoji options like a heart and thumbs up, but with the "+" button, any emoji can be added.

apple music collaborative playlist emoji
When you're listening to a song in the playlist that has emoji reactions, those emoji animate as the song begins to play.

Release Date

iOS 17.3, iPadOS 17.3, macOS 14.3, tvOS 17.3, and watchOS 10.3 are all expected to see a public release sometime around January. Beta testing will be slightly delayed by the Christmas and New Year's holidays.

Related Roundups: iOS 17, iPadOS 17
Related Forums: iOS 17, iPadOS 17

Popular Stories

ios stolen device protection

iOS 17.3 Beta Adds New Stolen Device Protection Feature to iPhone

Tuesday December 12, 2023 10:20 am PST by
The first iOS 17.3 beta rolling out to developers today includes a new "Stolen Device Protection" feature that is designed to add an additional layer of security in the event someone has stolen your iPhone and also obtained the device's passcode. Earlier this year, The Wall Street Journal's Joanna Stern and Nicole Nguyen reported about instances of thieves spying on a victim's iPhone...
Read Full Article134 comments
iOS 17

33 New Things Your iPhone Can Do in iOS 17.2

Tuesday December 12, 2023 1:57 am PST by
Apple has made available for download its major end-of-year iPhone software update, iOS 17.2, featuring a large number of features and changes that users have been anticipating for quite a while. Below, we've listed 33 new things that your iPhone can do once you've installed the update. Check Settings ➝ General ➝ Software Update on your device to get downloading. 1. Help You Keep a Daily ...
Read Full Article153 comments
iPhone 16 Mock Back 1

iPhone 16 Early Prototypes: What Apple's Next-Generation iPhone Will Look Like

Tuesday December 12, 2023 3:07 pm PST by
With the launch of the iPhone 15, Apple introduced design changes like a curved frame and a frosted glass back. Information acquired by MacRumors suggests that Apple's next-generation iPhone 16 will build on these updates with modifications to the buttons and the camera layout. We have details on early pre-production designs for the iPhone 16, including a look at the variants and hardware...
Read Full Article156 comments
CarPlay Phone Call

GM Says It's Nixing CarPlay to Make Drivers Safer

Tuesday December 12, 2023 1:47 pm PST by
Earlier this year, General Motors (GM) announced plans to phase out Apple's CarPlay and Android Auto in its future electric vehicles, with the company instead relying on an infotainment system co-developed with Google. This has not been a popular decision with iPhone users, and today, GM provided some additional insight into the decision in a discussion with MotorTrend. According to Tim...
Read Full Article498 comments
iPhone 16 Side Feature

iPhone 16 Pro Rumored to Have These 12 New Features

Monday December 11, 2023 10:46 am PST by
While the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are still over nine months away from launching, there are already several rumors about the devices. Below, we have recapped new features and changes expected for the devices so far. These are some of the key changes rumored for the iPhone 16 Pro models as of December 2023:Larger displays: The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will be equipped...
Read Full Article
Apple TV 2022 Feature Blue

Apple Releases tvOS 17.2 With Revamped Apple TV App

Monday December 11, 2023 9:58 am PST by
Apple today released tvOS 17.2, the second major update to the tvOS 17 operating system that came out in September 2023. tvOS 17.2 comes more than a month after tvOS 17.1, an update that expanded the availability of the Enhanced Dialogue feature. tvOS 17.2 can be downloaded using the Settings app on the ‌Apple TV‌. Go to System > Software Update to get the new software. ‌Apple TV‌...
Read Full Article56 comments
maxresdefault

Top Five Features in macOS Sonoma 14.2

Wednesday December 13, 2023 3:21 pm PST by
When Apple releases new software, iOS updates tend to get most of the attention, and there are sometimes useful new features in Mac updates that go under the radar. That's the case with macOS Sonoma 14.2. It doesn't have flashy features like the Journal app that came in iOS 17.2, but there are a number of useful improvements that make it worth installing. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube ...
Read Full Article54 comments