Just Got a New iPhone 16? How to Use All the New Features
We're guessing there have been quite a few iPhone 16 models gifted to lucky recipients over the holidays. If you're the new owner of one of Apple's latest models, then keep reading. Whether you're upgrading from an older iPhone or completely new to the devices, this article will help you get the most out your iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro or iPhone 16 Pro Max.
With the holidays in full swing, MacRumors has put together the following series of dedicated iPhone 16 how-to articles explaining all the new features that can be found on Apple's newest models.
All iPhone 16 Models
- iPhone 16 Camera Control: Everything You Need to Know
- How to Adjust Camera Control Button Pressure
- How to Prevent Accidental Camera Control Presses
- How to Adjust Double-Click Speed of Camera Control
- How to Disable Camera Control Clean Preview Mode
- How to Disable Camera Control Light Press Adjustments
- How to Lock Auto Exposure and Focus With Camera Control
- How to Use the Camera Control Button as a QR Code Scanner
- How to Use the Camera Control Button as a Magnifier
- How to Take a Selfie With the Camera Control Button
- How to Disable the Camera Control Button
- How to Customize the Action Button
- How to Switch Between Mute/Silent and Ring Mode
- How to Hide the Silent Mode Bell Icon in the Status Bar
- Adapt Your Shots in Real-Time With New Photographic Styles
- How to Adjust Photographic Styles After Shooting
- How to Capture Spatial Photos and Video
- How to Shoot Macro Photography and Video
- Edit Spatial Audio in Videos With Audio Mix
- How to Hard Reset or Force Restart All iPhone 16 Models
iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max
- How to Use 5x Optical Zoom
- Using the New ProRAW Shooting Formats
- How to Shoot 4K Video at 120 fps to Slow Down Reality
iOS 18
All iPhone 16 models come with iOS 18 pre-installed. During the iOS 18 beta testing process from June to September, MacRumors wrote a series of in-depth feature guides highlighting every major new addition, plus how tos that walk you through using the new features. We have also been covering additional new features and changes to the operating system as Apple Intelligence is gradually rolled out in iOS 18.1 and iOS 18.2. Be sure to refer to our ultimate walkthrough, and check out our charging options how-to and AirPods Pro 2 new features roundup, to get yourself up to speed.
- Ultimate iOS 18 Walkthrough: Guides and How Tos for New Features
- iOS 18.1 Features: Everything New in iOS 18.1
- iOS 18.2 Features: Everything New in iOS 18.2
- Using the New iPhone Charging Limit Options for iPhone 15 and iPhone 16
- Six New Features iOS 18 Brings to the AirPods Pro
Enjoy your new iPhone, and happy holidays from the MacRumors team!