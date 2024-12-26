Just Got a New iPhone 16? How to Use All the New Features

by

We're guessing there have been quite a few iPhone 16 models gifted to lucky recipients over the holidays. If you're the new owner of one of Apple's latest models, then keep reading. Whether you're upgrading from an older iPhone or completely new to the devices, this article will help you get the most out your iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro or iPhone 16 Pro Max.

iphone 16 pro pro max
With the holidays in full swing, MacRumors has put together the following series of dedicated iPhone 16 how-to articles explaining all the new features that can be found on Apple's newest models.

All iPhone 16 Models

iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max

iOS 18

All iPhone 16 models come with iOS 18 pre-installed. During the iOS 18 beta testing process from June to September, MacRumors wrote a series of in-depth feature guides highlighting every major new addition, plus how tos that walk you through using the new features. We have also been covering additional new features and changes to the operating system as Apple Intelligence is gradually rolled out in iOS 18.1 and iOS 18.2. Be sure to refer to our ultimate walkthrough, and check out our charging options how-to and AirPods Pro 2 new features roundup, to get yourself up to speed.

Enjoy your new iPhone, and happy holidays from the MacRumors team!

