MacRumors Giveaway: Win a 13-Inch iPad Air and Mount From Lululook

by

For this week's giveaway, we've teamed up with Lululook to offer MacRumors readers a chance to win a 13-inch iPad Air and a Lululook Foldable Magnetic Charging Mount to go along with it.

lululook angled arm ipad stand
Lululook makes all kinds of stands and accessories for the iPad and other Apple products, and its $100 Foldable Magnetic Charging Mount is not quite like other stands you've seen. It's a desk stand that clamps on to the edge of a desk or a table, with an adjustable arm that can be tilted and angled to get the perfect viewing position.

lululook ipad stand arm
An ‌iPad‌ connects directly to the mount using magnets that hold it securely in place, while the other end clamps to a desk. There are actually 88 small magnets to ensure that your ‌iPad‌ isn't going to go anywhere. A joint on the clamp allows it to be rotated 360 degrees, and there's also another joint at the top, so it's easy to reposition.

lululook ipad stand arm 3
A USB-C cable provides power, and the ‌iPad‌ is able to charge through the Smart Connector. With the three section arm, it can be shifted around on a desk, so it's perfect for setting up an ‌iPad‌ as a second monitor, or attaching one to a worktable where you want to be able to watch video content while the ‌iPad‌ is out of your workspace. You can use it in either landscape or portrait mode. There are versions of the stand for the 13-inch 2024 iPad Pro models and the 2025 iPad Air models, plus it works with some older iPads too, including the 2018 and later 13-inch ‌iPad Pro‌ models.

lululook ipad stand arm 2
Lululook has plenty of other stand options too, if you don't need the clamp design. The Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand for the 13-inch ‌iPad Pro‌ and Air is $90, and it has a clean, Mac-like look. It charges an ‌iPad‌ via ‌Smart Connector‌, and it has two 360-degree pivot points for adjustability. The stand is made from aluminum alloy so it has a sleek look that blends well with Apple devices.

lululook magnetic ipad charging stand
There's also the $80 Magnetic iPad Stand for the 13-inch ‌iPad Pro‌ and ‌iPad Air‌, which is a good option if you don't need included charging. It has a 360-degree rotating base, and it is height and angle adjustable so you can get it into just the right position. It rotates into portrait or landscape mode, and magnets hold it securely in place.

lululook magnetic ipad stand
We've got a 128GB 13-inch ‌iPad Air‌ and a Lululook Foldable Magnetic Charging Mount for one lucky MacRumors reader. To enter to win, use the widget below and enter an email address. Email addresses will be used solely for contact purposes to reach the winner(s) and send the prize(s). You can earn additional entries by subscribing to our weekly newsletter, subscribing to our YouTube channel, following us on Twitter, following us on Instagram, following us on Threads, or visiting the MacRumors Facebook page.

Due to the complexities of international laws regarding giveaways, only U.S. residents who are 18 years or older, UK residents who are 18 years or older, and Canadian residents who have reached the age of majority in their province or territory are eligible to enter. All federal, state, provincial, and/or local taxes, fees, and surcharges are the sole responsibility of the prize winner. To offer feedback or get more information on the giveaway restrictions, please refer to our Site Feedback section, as that is where discussion of the rules will be redirected.


Lululook Giveaway
The contest will run from today (April 25) at 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time through 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time on May 2. The winner will be chosen randomly on or shortly after May 2 and will be contacted by email. The winner will have 48 hours to respond and provide a shipping address before a new winner is chosen.

