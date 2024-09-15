Apple has introduced expanded charging limit options for iPhone 15 and iPhone 16 models in iOS 18, offering users more control over their device's battery health. This feature, which previously capped charging at 80%, now includes new 85%, 90%, and 95% options.

The system Apple has applied aims to improve battery longevity by reducing the time your iPhone spends fully charged. Apple says the feature can be particularly beneficial for users who frequently keep their devices plugged in for extended periods.

Here's how to use these new settings to potentially extend your ‌iPhone‌'s battery lifespan.

  1. Open the Settings app on your ‌iPhone‌.
  2. Tap Battery.
  3. Select Charging.
  4. Choose your preferred charging limit from the available options: 80%, 85%, 90%, and 95%.

When deciding on a charging limit, consider your daily usage patterns. If you often have access to charging throughout the day, a lower limit like 80% or 85% might suffice. For those who need more battery life between charges, the 90% or 95% options could be more suitable.

Remember, you can always adjust these settings as your needs change. If you're planning a long day away from power sources, you might temporarily disable the limit to get a full charge.

Charging Recommendations

In addition, ‌iOS 18‌ takes this feature a step further by proactively recommending a specific charging limit based on your usage habits. If you have an ‌iPhone 15‌ or ‌iPhone 16‌, expect to receive a notification after a while suggesting an optimal charging limit for your device. The recommendation will also appear in the Settings app under Battery → Charging.

It's worth noting that this ‌iOS 18‌ feature remains exclusive to the ‌iPhone 15‌ lineup and the upcoming ‌iPhone 16‌ lineup. Users of iPhone 14 Pro or older models will not find these options in their settings.

