M2 iPad Air Runs Windows 11 ARM via Emulation, Thanks to EU Rules

A developer has demonstrated Windows 11 ARM running on an M2 iPad Air using emulation, which has become much easier since the EU's Digital Markets Act (DMA) regulations came into effect.



NTDev shared an instance of the emulation on social media and posted a video on YouTube (embedded below) demonstrating it in action. The achievement relies on new EU regulatory changes that make it easier to sideload apps on iOS and iPadOS devices. Under the DMA, users can now download third-party app stores like "AltStore Classic," which enables the installation of UTM with JIT (Just-In-Time) compilation support.

UTM is the technology that makes it all possible, and emulates Windows 11 inside iPadOS by translating Windows code into ARM instructions as it runs. Technically, iPadOS restricts direct virtualization for third-party apps, but JIT compilation allows Windows 11 to boot and function smoothly without requiring jailbreak access. NTDev credits AltStore's StikDebug helper app for enabling JIT compilation in the background.

NTDev improved performance by using Tiny11, a stripped-down version of Windows 11 that removes bloatware and reduces system requirements. This optimized version requires less RAM and storage than standard Windows 11. The developer says it runs "quite decently," although judging by the video, the performance isn't good enough for it to be a PC replacement.

This isn't the first time Windows 11 has been demoed running on a tablet. Microsoft's operating system has previously been successfully booted on OnePlus and Xiaomi Android devices.