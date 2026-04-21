 Tim Cook Says He's 'Healthy,' Plans to Remain at Apple 'for a Long Time' - MacRumors
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Tim Cook Says He's 'Healthy,' Plans to Remain at Apple 'for a Long Time'

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Tim Cook today told employees he plans to be at Apple "for a long time" in his new role as executive chairman. Cook shared the information in an all-hands meeting detailed by Bloomberg.

tim cook macbook pro
"I am healthy. My energy is high, and I plan to be in this role for a long time," said Cook. He said he will support current hardware engineering chief John Ternus in any way necessary when Ternus takes over as CEO, and he plans to continue to offer knowledge and experience whenever it's needed. "Apple will be my top priority," he said. "It's who I am at my core, and I can't imagine it any other way."

Cook is stepping down from his role as Apple CEO, handing the company over to Ternus. Apple announced the upcoming change yesterday, and said that Cook will remain on as executive chairman, where he will "assist with certain aspects of the company, including engaging with policymakers around the world."

During the meeting, Cook told employees that he thinks he can help with strengthening Apple's global relationships. When asked why he is stepping down now, Cook said that it was a good time because Apple is "doing great," the product lineup is "incredible," and Ternus is ready for the role. "These three things all intersected, and they intersect now. And so now was the time," said Cook.

Cook is set to remain CEO through September 1, 2026, at which point he will move into his new role and Ternus will take over as CEO. Cook will see Apple through WWDC, but Ternus will be leading the company by the time the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone Fold launch.

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Top Rated Comments

O
odyssey924
4 minutes ago at 11:11 am
I'm hoping we go back to in-person keynotes this Fall. Only time will tell...
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Z
zellzoi
1 minute ago at 11:15 am
This will make both WWDC and the September Apple Event very interesting. Wonder how they'll address this
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
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