 Leaker: Apple Downgrading iPhone 18 to Cut Costs - MacRumors
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Leaker: Apple Downgrading iPhone 18 to Cut Costs

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Apple is downgrading the planned specifications of the standard iPhone 18 to cut costs, a leaker claims.

iphone 17 ceramic shield
In a new post on Weibo, the user known as "Fixed Focus Digital" said that the ‌iPhone 18‌ features "certain manufacturing downgrades" that bring it more into line with the low-cost iPhone 18e model. The decision is said to be "a cost-cutting measure."

Apple has apparently chosen to implement new cost-control strategies for the device, including specific downgrades to manufacturing processes, chips, memory, and more. The move will "effectively bring it in line with the '18e' model."

With the iPhone 17e and iPhone 17, the biggest differences are the Dynamic Island, display size, ProMotion, brightness, the front facing camera, the Ultra Wide camera, and battery life. It is not clear which key differentiators will remain between the two devices in their next iterations.

The leaker apparently "confirmed" and verified the information using multiple sources. They noted that the information originates from the same source who correctly confirmed that the ‌iPhone 17e‌ would continue to feature a "notch," contrary to false reports that the device would have a ‌Dynamic Island‌.

The standard ‌iPhone 18‌ is expected to launch months after the iPhone 18 Pro models as part of an all-new split launch strategy. Apple's usual fall iPhone announcement is expected to include the ‌iPhone 18 Pro‌, ‌iPhone 18 Pro‌ Max, and the so-called foldable "iPhone Ultra." The iPhone 18e, ‌iPhone 18‌, and iPhone Air 2 will likely follow in the spring of 2027.

Related Roundup: iPhone 18
Tag: Fixed Focus Digital
Related Forum: iPhone

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Top Rated Comments

A
abcmax
30 minutes ago at 09:16 am
I can't imagine the iPhone 18 will go back to a 60Hz screen or something similar.
Score: 9 Votes (Like | Disagree)
J
Jakesky123
27 minutes ago at 09:19 am
"Tim, with the rising cost of RAM we might only make 35 billion from the iPhone 18's this year instead of 36 billion, we can't have that!!" 😱
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
JPack Avatar
JPack
22 minutes ago at 09:24 am
Pretty obvious Apple doesn't want to increase the price from $799. This is like Neo, Apple won't increase from $599 and would rather cut the specs.

Probably things like:


* Keeping LPDDR5X-8533 instead of moving to 9600.
* More A20 cores disabled to further improve yield.
* Slower or same as 18e NAND speed.
* If you look at the Neo chassis under a microscope, the surface is rougher than Air. Apple could apply the same finishing standard to iPhone 18.
* Shorter USB-C cable (0.8m)
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
HouseLannister Avatar
HouseLannister
27 minutes ago at 09:18 am
Cutting the camera control sapphire crystal is already one cost savings.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Havalo Avatar
Havalo
29 minutes ago at 09:16 am
Safe to assume many and I mean MANY folks will hold out upgrading.

But is the downgrade due to cost or knowing the new iOS27 will be worse than iOS26?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
McWetty Avatar
McWetty
9 minutes ago at 09:37 am
Perfect time to cull the herd. 18e becomes “iPhone Neo”, 18P is the “iPhone Pro” and whatever the flip/flop/fold is becomes “iPhone Ultra”. Simple. They don’t call the 16 inch MBP the “MacBook Pro Max”.

I’ll take my 6-figure marketing consultant fee now, Apple.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
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