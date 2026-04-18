 macOS 27 Will Mark the End of an Era - MacRumors
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macOS 27 Will Mark the End of an Era

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During its Platforms State of the Union segment at WWDC 2025, Apple revealed that macOS 26 Tahoe is the final major macOS version for Intel-based Macs.

macOS 27 on MacBook Pro
The upcoming macOS 27 release will be compatible with Apple silicon Macs only, meaning that you will need a Mac with an M-series chip or a MacBook Neo with an A18 Pro chip in order to install the software update. macOS 27 should be available in beta starting in June, and the update will likely be widely released in September.

macOS Tahoe is compatible with the following Macs:

  • MacBook Neo (2026)
  • MacBook Air with Apple silicon (2020 and later)
  • MacBook Pro with Apple silicon (2020 and later)
  • MacBook Pro (16‑inch, 2019)
  • MacBook Pro (13‑inch, 2020, Four Thunderbolt 3 ports)
  • iMac (2020 and later)
  • Mac mini (2020 and later)
  • Mac Studio (2022 and later)
  • Mac Pro (2019 and later)

Intel-based Macs that can run macOS Tahoe but will not be compatible with macOS 27 include the 16-inch MacBook Pro (2019), the 27-inch iMac (2020), the 13-inch MacBook Pro (2020, Four Thunderbolt 3 ports), and the Mac Pro (2019).

macOS 27's exact compatibility with Apple silicon Macs remains to be seen, but presumably the update will support all Macs with an M1 chip or newer.

Related Roundup: macOS 27

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Top Rated Comments

racerhomie Avatar
racerhomie
36 minutes ago at 06:55 am
Oh, this also marks the end of the Hackintosh community
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
erikkfi Avatar
erikkfi
16 minutes ago at 07:14 am
Unforgivably, they're also set to drop Rosetta 2 for no good reason.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Mac Fly (film) Avatar
Mac Fly (film)
31 minutes ago at 07:00 am
This year and next might be the years for the majority of the rest of the Mac user base to make the move from Intel to Apple Silicon. A shame it coincided with Apple messing up the macOS UI. And more than a few app icons for that matter. ('https://forums.macrumors.com/threads/final-cut-camera-app-icon.2480985/')
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
QuantumPulse Avatar
QuantumPulse
36 minutes ago at 06:55 am
I don't miss Intel.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
pigeonguy Avatar
pigeonguy
36 minutes ago at 06:54 am
OS better be noticeably smaller and faster then.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
N
neuropsychguy
8 minutes ago at 07:22 am

Misinformed if so, one could have had an even "leaner" Linux machine with exact said same (old/er) components; it being why i said i never "got" the HackIntosh thing.
Typical "lot of trouble for nothing" PC "enthusiast" stuff.. bother for the sake of bothering.

Again, just me.
I set up a Hackintosh about 10 years ago. It was not hard to do if you bought components that worked. It was much cheaper than an iMac at the time (ignoring the great screen) and ran OS X, which is considerably better than all Linux distros. Okay, I haven't tested them all, but I started running and trying out different flavors of Linux in the 1990s. Most are fine to good, but all lack the polish and features of OS X / macOS.

I eventually turned that Hackintosh into a Windows / Linux dual boot system and then just a Windows + WSL system, but the Hackintosh was good while I ran it. Much of it was simply a learning experience.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
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