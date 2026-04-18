macOS 27 Will Mark the End of an Era

During its Platforms State of the Union segment at WWDC 2025, Apple revealed that macOS 26 Tahoe is the final major macOS version for Intel-based Macs.



The upcoming macOS 27 release will be compatible with Apple silicon Macs only, meaning that you will need a Mac with an M-series chip or a MacBook Neo with an A18 Pro chip in order to install the software update. macOS 27 should be available in beta starting in June, and the update will likely be widely released in September.

macOS Tahoe is compatible with the following Macs:

MacBook Neo (2026)

MacBook Air with Apple silicon (2020 and later)

MacBook Pro with Apple silicon (2020 and later)

MacBook Pro (16‑inch, 2019)

MacBook Pro (13‑inch, 2020, Four Thunderbolt 3 ports)

iMac (2020 and later)

Mac mini (2020 and later)

Mac Studio (2022 and later)

Mac Pro (2019 and later)

Intel-based Macs that can run macOS Tahoe but will not be compatible with macOS 27 include the 16-inch MacBook Pro (2019), the 27-inch iMac (2020), the 13-inch MacBook Pro (2020, Four Thunderbolt 3 ports), and the Mac Pro (2019).

macOS 27's exact compatibility with Apple silicon Macs remains to be seen, but presumably the update will support all Macs with an M1 chip or newer.