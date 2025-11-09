Apple Developing These 5 New Satellite Features for iPhone

Apple is working on a series of new satellite connectivity features for the iPhone, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports.



In this week's "Power On" newsletter, Gurman revealed that the new features in development include:



Apple Maps via satellite : Navigation in Apple Maps without cellular or Wi-Fi connectivity.

: Navigation in Apple Maps without cellular or Wi-Fi connectivity. Photos in Messages via satellite : Support for sending photos in the Messages app using satellite connectivity.

: Support for sending photos in the Messages app using satellite connectivity. Natural Usage : Satellite connectivity from indoors environments, without the need to physically point the device toward clear sky.

: Satellite connectivity from indoors environments, without the need to physically point the device toward clear sky. Satellite over 5G : Support for 5G NTN, allowing cell towers to use satellites for increased coverage.

: Support for 5G NTN, allowing cell towers to use satellites for increased coverage. Satellite API framework for third-party apps: An API that will allow developers to voluntarily integrate satellite connectivity into their apps. Not all features and services will be compatible.

There apparently no plans to enable phone calls, video calls, or web browsing via satellite at present.

Today, Apple's satellite connectivity features are available for free. For more advanced capabilities in the future, Apple reportedly plans to let customers pay satellite carriers for features directly.

Apple could also create a paid option for extended connectivity with a company like SpaceX. Gurman added that there have been discussions in the company about offering its own satellite service, but concerns that Apple shouldn't act like a carrier have stifled that possibility.

Many of the new satellite features in development will apparently require upgrades to Globalstar's infrastructure, which Apple helped to finance. Gurman said that if SpaceX acquires Globalstar, the necessary enhancements could roll out faster.