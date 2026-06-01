 Apple Card Promo Offers $30 Uber Cash Back With Uber Eats - MacRumors
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Apple Card Promo Offers $30 Uber Cash Back With Uber Eats

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Apple Card and Uber One users can earn up to $30 Uber Cash through August 31 by using their ‌Apple Card‌ on Uber Eats. Users can earn $10 Uber Cash each month in June, July, and August by making one eligible order per month on Uber Eats using their ‌Apple Card‌.

Apple Card Promo Offers 30 Uber Cash Back With Uber Eats Feature

Uber One members can earn $10 Uber Cash on one eligible grocery or retail order per month, now through August 31, when you check out with your Apple Card on Uber Eats. Shop food, health and beauty, pet supplies, and more. You could earn up to a total of $30 in Uber Cash, awarded by Uber, to use on Uber Eats orders.

‌Apple Card‌ users are also eligible to receive a six-month free trial of Uber One when signing up with your ‌Apple Card‌ and Apple Pay. After the six-month trial, your Uber One subscription will automatically renew at $9.99 per month.

In addition to these promos, Apple partners with multiple vendors to offer three percent Daily Cash back on ‌‌‌‌Apple Pay‌‌‌‌ purchases made with ‌‌‌‌Apple Card‌‌‌‌, including Uber Eats. Three percent cash back can also be earned from Nike, Ace Hardware, Uber, Hertz, Walgreens, Exxon Mobil, and Apple's own retail stores.

Tags: Apple Card Guide, Uber

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