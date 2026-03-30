Apple Seeds First iOS 26.5 and iPadOS 26.5 Betas to Developers
Apple today seeded the first betas of upcoming iOS 26.5 and iPadOS 26.5 updates to developers for testing purposes, with the software coming a week after Apple released iOS 26.4 and iPadOS 26.4.
Registered developers can download the betas from the Settings app on the iPhone or iPad by going to the General section and selecting Software Update.
It's possible iOS 26.5 and iPadOS 26.5 will include new Apple Intelligence Siri features, but it's sounding like those capabilities are going to be held until iOS 27.
Apple is planning to implement end-to-end encrypted RCS messages at some point, so that functionality could come in iOS 26.5, plus Apple has been planning to implement notification forwarding and proximity pairing for third-party wearables in the EU.
It's not known what other features might be included in iOS 26.5, but we'll provide updates when we've installed the new software.
Popular Stories
Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has high expectations for Apple's first foldable iPhone.
In his Power On newsletter today, he said the foldable iPhone will be "the most significant overhaul in the iPhone's history."
"iPhone 4, iPhone 6 and iPhone X were clearly a big deal, but this is a whole new design," he said.
Like Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 7, the foldable iPhone will reportedly open up like ...
March has been an incredibly busy month for Apple, with the company unveiling more than 10 new products and accessories. We said hello to the MacBook Neo at the start of the month, and we bid farewell to the Mac Pro at the end of it.
Nevertheless, there is still a lot more to come this year.
Beyond the usual annual updates to iPhones and Apple Watches, Apple's all-new smart home hub is...
Apple is expected to release two new iPhone apps this year, including an Apple Business app and a Siri app with chatbot-like functionality.
With the Apple Business app, employees at businesses using the new Apple Business platform will be able to install apps for work, view contact information for colleagues, and request support. Apple Business is launching on April 14, and it replaces Apple ...