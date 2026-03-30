Apple Seeds First iOS 26.5 and iPadOS 26.5 Betas to Developers

Apple today seeded the first betas of upcoming iOS 26.5 and iPadOS 26.5 updates to developers for testing purposes, with the software coming a week after Apple released iOS 26.4 and iPadOS 26.4.



Registered developers can download the betas from the Settings app on the iPhone or iPad by going to the General section and selecting Software Update.

It's possible iOS 26.5 and iPadOS 26.5 will include new Apple Intelligence Siri features, but it's sounding like those capabilities are going to be held until iOS 27.

Apple is planning to implement end-to-end encrypted RCS messages at some point, so that functionality could come in iOS 26.5, plus Apple has been planning to implement notification forwarding and proximity pairing for third-party wearables in the EU.

It's not known what other features might be included in iOS 26.5, but we'll provide updates when we've installed the new software.