 Apple Seeds First iOS 26.5 and iPadOS 26.5 Betas to Developers - MacRumors
Skip to Content

Apple Seeds First iOS 26.5 and iPadOS 26.5 Betas to Developers

by

Apple today seeded the first betas of upcoming iOS 26.5 and iPadOS 26.5 updates to developers for testing purposes, with the software coming a week after Apple released iOS 26.4 and iPadOS 26.4.

iOS 26
Registered developers can download the betas from the Settings app on the iPhone or iPad by going to the General section and selecting Software Update.

It's possible iOS 26.5 and iPadOS 26.5 will include new Apple Intelligence Siri features, but it's sounding like those capabilities are going to be held until iOS 27.

Apple is planning to implement end-to-end encrypted RCS messages at some point, so that functionality could come in iOS 26.5, plus Apple has been planning to implement notification forwarding and proximity pairing for third-party wearables in the EU.

It's not known what other features might be included in iOS 26.5, but we'll provide updates when we've installed the new software.

Related Roundups: iOS 26, iPadOS 26
Related Forum: iOS 26

Popular Stories

iphone 17 pro dark blue 1

Apple Preparing 'Most Significant Overhaul in the iPhone's History'

Sunday March 29, 2026 8:18 am PDT by
Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has high expectations for Apple's first foldable iPhone. In his Power On newsletter today, he said the foldable iPhone will be "the most significant overhaul in the iPhone's history." "iPhone 4, iPhone 6 and iPhone X were clearly a big deal, but this is a whole new design," he said. Like Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 7, the foldable iPhone will reportedly open up like ...
Read Full Article178 comments
Apple Event Logo

Apple to Launch These 15+ New Products Later This Year

Friday March 27, 2026 2:03 pm PDT by
March has been an incredibly busy month for Apple, with the company unveiling more than 10 new products and accessories. We said hello to the MacBook Neo at the start of the month, and we bid farewell to the Mac Pro at the end of it. Nevertheless, there is still a lot more to come this year. Beyond the usual annual updates to iPhones and Apple Watches, Apple's all-new smart home hub is...
Read Full Article65 comments
Apple Apps Grid

Apple Releasing Two New iPhone Apps This Year

Saturday March 28, 2026 8:00 am PDT by
Apple is expected to release two new iPhone apps this year, including an Apple Business app and a Siri app with chatbot-like functionality. With the Apple Business app, employees at businesses using the new Apple Business platform will be able to install apps for work, view contact information for colleagues, and request support. Apple Business is launching on April 14, and it replaces Apple ...
Read Full Article15 comments

Top Rated Comments

indefinite Avatar
indefinite
1 hour ago at 10:42 am
Looks like another boring incremental update
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jwm Avatar
jwm
1 hour ago at 10:46 am
So, the useful Apple Intelligence updates in iOS 28?
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
DocMultimedia Avatar
DocMultimedia
37 minutes ago at 11:09 am
I'm guessing Apple Intelligence will be released with iOS 34. I think that's past my life expectancy.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
N
now i see it
53 minutes ago at 10:52 am
iOS 26 is the beta for iOS 27
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
I
iMatt.
57 minutes ago at 10:48 am
They’re just going to keep pushing this new Siri update back every time until they hope we all just forget about it
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
HouseLannister Avatar
HouseLannister
1 hour ago at 10:44 am

Gemini Siri, right?


Attachment Image
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments