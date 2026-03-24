 Apple Releases iOS 26.4 and iPadOS 26.4 With New Emoji, Playlist Playground, Purchase Sharing Changes and More - MacRumors
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Apple Releases iOS 26.4 and iPadOS 26.4 With New Emoji, Playlist Playground, Purchase Sharing Changes and More

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Apple today released iOS 26.4 and iPadOS 26.4, the latest updates to the iOS 26 and iPadOS 26 operating systems. The new software comes six weeks after Apple released iOS 26.3 and iOS 26.4.

ios 26 4 yellow

The new software can be downloaded on eligible iPhones and iPads over-the-air by going to Settings > General > Software Update.

iOS 26.4 adds a new Apple Music feature called Playlist Playground, which uses AI to generate playlists for you based on text-based prompts. You can ask for moods, feelings, occasions, and more when making a request.

The update also has new emoji characters, a useful change to payment methods for Purchase Sharing in family groups, and much more. Apple's notes for the update are below.

Apple Music
- Playlist Playground (beta) generates a playlist from your description, complete with a title, description, and tracklist
- Concerts helps you discover nearby shows from artists in your library and recommends new artists based on what you listen to
- Offline Music Recognition in Control Center identifies songs without an internet connection and delivers results automatically when you're back online
- Ambient Music widget for Sleep, Chill, Productivity, and Wellbeing brings curated playlists to the Home Screen
- Full screen backgrounds give album and playlist pages a more immersive look

Accessibility
- Reduce bright effects setting minimizes bright flashes when tapping on elements like buttons
- Subtitle and caption settings are available from the captions icon while viewing media, making them easier to find, customize, and preview
- Reduce Motion setting more reliably reduces the animations of Liquid Glass for users sensitive to on screen motion

This update also includes the following enhancements:
- 8 new emoji including an orca, trombone, landslide, ballet dancer, and distorted face are available in the emoji keyboard
- Freeform gains advanced image creation and editing tools, and a premium content library, joining Apple Creator Studio
- Mark reminders as urgent from the Quick Toolbar or by touching and holding, and filter for urgent reminders in your Smart Lists
- Purchase Sharing lets adult members in Family Sharing groups use their own payment method when making purchases, without relying on the family organizer
- Improved keyboard accuracy when typing quickly

For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit:
https://support.apple.com/100100

Some features may not be available in all regions or on all iPhone models. To learn more, please visit: https://www.apple.com/ios/feature-availability/.

Software updates, like this one, add new features and improvements that may affect performance and/or battery life. To learn more, please visit:
https://support.apple.com/125039

We should be getting iOS 26.5 and iPadOS 26.5 betas in the near future, perhaps as soon as this week.

Related Roundups: iOS 26, iPadOS 26
Related Forum: iOS 26

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Top Rated Comments

diego.caraballo Avatar
diego.caraballo
24 minutes ago at 10:21 am

8 new emoji including an orca
A big day for all the cetologists out there!
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ItsASpider Avatar
ItsASpider
29 minutes ago at 10:17 am

8.7 GB coming off the RC? Interesting, but not surprised lol
Mine was in the 600 MB for both my iPad mini 6 and iPhone 17
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
HouseLannister Avatar
HouseLannister
35 minutes ago at 10:11 am
Did it fix Siri?



Attachment Image
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
caliguy Avatar
caliguy
35 minutes ago at 10:10 am
Playlist Playground. Named after the hugely successful and impressive Image Playground.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
SactoGuy18 Avatar
SactoGuy18
37 minutes ago at 10:09 am

4.5GB on an iPhone 14 PM with iOS 26.3.1.
Reason: your update does not include Apple Intelligence code, which is installed on the iPhone 15 Pro/Pro Max, iPhone 16 Series, iPhone 17 Series and iPhone Air models.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
C
CarAnalogy
40 minutes ago at 10:05 am
Surprisingly no accompanying Watch update yet.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments