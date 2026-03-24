 Apple Announces Ads Are Coming to Apple Maps - MacRumors
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Apple Announces Ads Are Coming to Apple Maps

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As expected, Apple has officially announced that ads are coming to the Apple Maps app on the iPhone and iPad in the U.S. and Canada starting "this summer."

Ads Are Coming to Apple Maps Feature
Apple says businesses in the U.S. and Canada only will be able to place ads in search results and at the top of a new "Suggested Places" section in the app.

"Ads on Maps will appear when users search in Maps, and can appear at the top of a user's search results based on relevance, as well as at the top of a new Suggested Places experience in Maps, which will display recommendations based on what's trending nearby, the user's recent searches, and more," says Apple.

Similar to the ads that are already shown in App Store search results on the iPhone and iPad, ads in Apple Maps will have an "Ad" label, and Apple promises strong privacy protections. For example, Apple says a user's location and the ads they see and interact with in Apple Maps are not associated with a user's Apple Account.

"Maps with ads is just as private as Maps without ads," says Apple. "Where you go and the ads you see and interact with are not associated with your Apple Account. Personal data stays on your device, is not collected or stored by Apple Ads, and is not shared with third parties."

The introduction of ads in Apple Maps will obviously help to further increase Apple's services revenue, but the move will disappoint some customers.

Businesses will be able to set up ads in Apple Maps via the new Apple Business platform. More details are available on Apple's website.

Tags: Apple Ads, Apple Maps

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