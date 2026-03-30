Everything New in iOS 26.5 Beta 1

iOS 26.5 is now available for developers, and while it doesn't include any new Siri capabilities, there are some major changes for the European Union, and smaller tweaks for features available worldwide.

Suggested Places

In the Maps app, there's a new "Suggested Places" feature that recommends locations to visit based on trending places nearby and recent searches. When Apple launches ads in Maps, it will also show ads.

Ads in Maps

iOS 26.5 lays the groundwork for ads in the Maps app. Apple plans to implement ads this summer, with businesses able to purchase ads that are shown in search results and Suggested Places.



Code in iOS 26.5 says the following: "Maps may show local ads based on your approximate location, current search terms, or view of the map while you search." Ads will have a clear "ad" label.



RCS End-to-End Encryption

Apple re-enabled end-to-end encryption (E2EE) for RCS messages between iPhone and Android users in iOS 26.5. Apple tested the feature in the iOS 26.4 beta, but not include E2EE in the final version.

There is a toggle for End-to-End Encryption in the Messages section of the Settings app, and the feature is enabled by default. E2EE for ‌RCS‌ means that conversations between iPhone and Android users are encrypted and cannot be intercepted and read by a third party.



European Union Third-Party Wearable Changes

Apple is working on new interoperability features in the EU to comply with the requirements of the Digital Markets Act. Apple has tested these features in prior betas, but the Live Activity sharing feature is new.

Proximity pairing - Devices like earbuds will be able to pair with an iOS device in an AirPods-like way by bringing the accessory close to an iPhone or iPad to initiate a simple, one-tap pairing process. Pairing third-party devices will no longer require multiple steps.

- Devices like earbuds will be able to pair with an iOS device in an AirPods-like way by bringing the accessory close to an iPhone or iPad to initiate a simple, one-tap pairing process. Pairing third-party devices will no longer require multiple steps. Notifications - Third-party accessories like smart watches will be able to receive notifications from the iPhone. Users will be able to view and react to incoming notifications, which is a capability normally limited to the Apple Watch. Notifications can only be forwarded to one connected device at a time, and turning on notifications for a third-party device disables notifications to an Apple Watch. Notifications from select apps can be forwarded, or from all apps.

- Third-party accessories like smart watches will be able to receive notifications from the iPhone. Users will be able to view and react to incoming notifications, which is a capability normally limited to the Apple Watch. Notifications can only be forwarded to one connected device at a time, and turning on notifications for a third-party device disables notifications to an Apple Watch. Notifications from select apps can be forwarded, or from all apps. Live Activities - Live Activities are able to sync to a third-party wearable, similar to other notifications. This is a feature that appears to be new to iOS 26.5.

There's no word on when the EU third-party wearable features will launch, and Apple also tested them in the iOS 26.3 and iOS 26.4 betas before removing them when the software was released to the public.



Magic Accessories

When you connect an accessory like a Magic Keyboard to an iPhone over USB-C, the iPhone will automatically establish a Bluetooth connection with the accessory.



iPhone to Android Transfer

When switching from an iPhone to an Android device, there appears to be a new setting for selecting which message attachments to transfer over. There are options for All, 1 year, or 30 days.



Apple Books

There are mentions of new awards in the Apple Books app, which are likely for year-end wrap-ups.



Keyboard Layout

iOS 26.5 has an Inuktitut keyboard layout option.