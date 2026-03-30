 Everything New in iOS 26.5 Beta 1 - MacRumors
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Everything New in iOS 26.5 Beta 1

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iOS 26.5 is now available for developers, and while it doesn't include any new Siri capabilities, there are some major changes for the European Union, and smaller tweaks for features available worldwide.

iOS 26

Suggested Places

In the Maps app, there's a new "Suggested Places" feature that recommends locations to visit based on trending places nearby and recent searches. When Apple launches ads in Maps, it will also show ads.

ios 26 5 maps suggested places

Ads in Maps

iOS 26.5 lays the groundwork for ads in the Maps app. Apple plans to implement ads this summer, with businesses able to purchase ads that are shown in search results and Suggested Places.

Ads Are Coming to Apple Maps Feature
Code in iOS 26.5 says the following: "Maps may show local ads based on your approximate location, current search terms, or view of the map while you search." Ads will have a clear "ad" label.

RCS End-to-End Encryption

Apple re-enabled end-to-end encryption (E2EE) for RCS messages between iPhone and Android users in iOS 26.5. Apple tested the feature in the iOS 26.4 beta, but not include E2EE in the final version.

There is a toggle for End-to-End Encryption in the Messages section of the Settings app, and the feature is enabled by default. E2EE for ‌RCS‌ means that conversations between iPhone and Android users are encrypted and cannot be intercepted and read by a third party.

European Union Third-Party Wearable Changes

Apple is working on new interoperability features in the EU to comply with the requirements of the Digital Markets Act. Apple has tested these features in prior betas, but the Live Activity sharing feature is new.

  • Proximity pairing - Devices like earbuds will be able to pair with an iOS device in an AirPods-like way by bringing the accessory close to an iPhone or iPad to initiate a simple, one-tap pairing process. Pairing third-party devices will no longer require multiple steps.
  • Notifications - Third-party accessories like smart watches will be able to receive notifications from the iPhone. Users will be able to view and react to incoming notifications, which is a capability normally limited to the Apple Watch. Notifications can only be forwarded to one connected device at a time, and turning on notifications for a third-party device disables notifications to an Apple Watch. Notifications from select apps can be forwarded, or from all apps.
  • Live Activities - Live Activities are able to sync to a third-party wearable, similar to other notifications. This is a feature that appears to be new to iOS 26.5.

There's no word on when the EU third-party wearable features will launch, and Apple also tested them in the iOS 26.3 and iOS 26.4 betas before removing them when the software was released to the public.

Magic Accessories

When you connect an accessory like a Magic Keyboard to an iPhone over USB-C, the iPhone will automatically establish a Bluetooth connection with the accessory.

iPhone to Android Transfer

When switching from an iPhone to an Android device, there appears to be a new setting for selecting which message attachments to transfer over. There are options for All, 1 year, or 30 days.

Apple Books

There are mentions of new awards in the Apple Books app, which are likely for year-end wrap-ups.

Keyboard Layout

iOS 26.5 has an Inuktitut keyboard layout option.

Related Roundups: iOS 26, iPadOS 26
Related Forum: iOS 26

Top Rated Comments

Kylo83 Avatar
Kylo83
44 minutes ago at 03:47 pm
so a boring update
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
minhrom Avatar
minhrom
24 minutes ago at 04:06 pm
Seriously, y'all can just forget about the new Siri that will be included in these minor updates. Instead, patiently wait for iOS 27
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
C
CrysisDeu
17 minutes ago at 04:13 pm
I genuinely hate Apple’s direction to become a service company. There are many service companies out there, but there’s not many hardware companies like Apple.

I use Apple services because of the hardware, experience, and the ecosystem, not because of the service. Apple’s apps are rarely the best among all choices, and they are usually ties to software releases so updates are slow.

The services should be a way to attract users to use and stay with Apple, not to milk even more money. One day when people leave Apple’s hardware, their software services will collapse as well.

Now with AI, building software is easier than ever. You really just need some fantastic new ideas. Hardware companies are much harder to be out competed.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
EightyEight Avatar
EightyEight
21 minutes ago at 04:10 pm
A system-wide Liquid Glass transparency slider would be nice.

Needs to go all the way down to zero.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
AppleFan91 Avatar
AppleFan91
27 minutes ago at 04:03 pm

iOS 18 will be remembered as the last good iOS
Event comparable to iOS 6
That’s how insanely bad iOS 26 has been due to all the bugs and horrendous memory management even with the 12GB iPhone 17 Pro it performs WORSE than iPhone XS with 4GB did on iOS 18.
Me, when I make things up
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
vogam Avatar
vogam
32 minutes ago at 03:58 pm
No ads in Apple Maps is honestly the only reason I still use it. 🤦‍♂️ The second I upgrade to iOS 26.5, I'm deleting it and switching back to Google Maps/Waze
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
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