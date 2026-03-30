 Apple Lays Groundwork for Ads in Maps With iOS 26.5 - MacRumors
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Apple Lays Groundwork for Ads in Maps With iOS 26.5

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Apple is planning to introduce ads to the Apple Maps app in the near future, and the iOS 26.5 beta lays the groundwork for the feature.

Ads Are Coming to Apple Maps Feature
Code in the update says the following: "Maps may show local ads based on your approximate location, current search terms, or view of the map while you search."

Apple also says that a user's location and ads interacted with in ‌Apple Maps‌ are not linked to an Apple account to protect user privacy. Apple does not plan to collect or store Maps app data, or share it with third parties.

Last week, Apple said that ads are coming to the Apple Maps app for iPhone and iPad in the U.S. and Canada "this summer."

Businesses in the U.S. and Canada will be able to show ads in search results and at the top of a "Suggested Places" section in the app, which is new in iOS 26.5. Suggested Places displays recommendations for locations to visit based on trending places nearby, recent searches, and more.

Ads in the Maps app will have a clear "Ad" label, much like the ads shown in the App Store search results.

Related Roundups: iOS 26, iPadOS 26
Tag: Apple Maps
Related Forum: iOS 26

Top Rated Comments

V
vanishing
31 minutes ago at 02:15 pm
Smell the fragrant en****ification pouring out of Cupertino
Score: 11 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Mity Avatar
Mity
26 minutes ago at 02:21 pm
This is disgusting. We pay the Apple Tax to avoid ads.
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jwm Avatar
jwm
35 minutes ago at 02:12 pm
Can't get Apple Intelligence right, so let's do ads instead.
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
K
Kar98
28 minutes ago at 02:18 pm
Gross.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
vegetassj4 Avatar
vegetassj4
17 minutes ago at 02:30 pm
Apple Introduces a Revolutionary New Way to Get Lost™ — Now With Ads

Cupertino, CA — Today, Apple proudly unveiled the latest breakthrough in spatial computing: Apple Maps™ with Integrated Sponsored Discovery™, a bold new step toward making sure you never arrive anywhere without first being gently nudged to buy something.

“For years, we’ve helped you find where you’re going,” said an Apple spokesperson, staring meaningfully into the middle distance. “Now, we help you question whether you really need to go there… or if you’d prefer a highly-rated juice bar that paid for placement.”

Introducing: Proactive Route Monetization™

With Apple Maps’ new update, your journey is no longer just a path — it’s an opportunity.


* Searching for coffee? We’ll show you the coffee.
* Looking for gas? How about a gas station… that believes in us.
* Trying to get home? Interesting. But have you considered a brief, fully optimized detour past three sponsored retail partners?

Because Your Attention Deserves to Be Carefully Curated

Using advanced on-device machine learning and just a touch of existential capitalism, Apple Maps now surfaces “Helpful Suggestions” that are:


* Context-aware
* Tastefully integrated
* Completely coincidental

And yes, they’re absolutely not ads. They’re “Recommendations with Revenue Alignment™.”

Privacy, Still. Obviously.

As always, Apple remains committed to your privacy. Your data isn’t being sold — it’s simply being used to make sure the ads feel deeply personal.

Seamless. Intuitive. Inevitable.

The new Apple Maps experience blends effortlessly into your journey. You might not even notice it — until you do. Repeatedly.

Available Today

Apple Maps with Sponsored Discovery™ is rolling out now to all users, because progress doesn’t wait — and apparently, neither do advertisers.

[HR][/HR]
Apple Maps. Think different. Then think again — this time, with offers.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
B
bobnugget
37 minutes ago at 02:09 pm
Nice, had just begun to use Apple Maps over google to avoid the ads and product placement… had successfully de googled otherwise.

Will see how bad it is in practice but this is a stupid idea from a privacy first company
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
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