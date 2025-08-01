Tim Cook Defends Apple's AI Delay: 'We've Rarely Been First'
Apple CEO Tim Cook spoke to employees at an all-hands meeting today, providing some insight into Apple's work on AI. According to Bloomberg, Cook said that AI is going to be bigger than smartphones and the internet, and that it's a priority for the company.
"Apple must do this. Apple will do this. This is sort of ours to grab. We will make the investment to do it," Cook told employees.
Cook pointed out that Apple has dominated several markets even when the company wasn't first to the technology. "We've rarely been first. There was a PC before the Mac; there was a smartphone before the iPhone; there were many tablets before the iPad; there was an MP3 player before iPod," Cook said, suggesting that Apple will play a major role in transforming AI in the future.
The all-hands meeting comes a day after Apple's earnings call, where Cook made similar remarks about Apple's plan to make significant investments in AI. During the call, Cook said Apple was open to making an acquisition that would accelerate its roadmap.
Apple has held talks with Perplexity and Mistral about a potential major AI acquisition, and the company has also discussed using technology from OpenAI or Anthropic for an LLM-based version of Siri.
Apple software chief Craig Federighi was also on hand to discuss Siri, and he said the company's efforts to overhaul the underlying Siri architecture are promising. Apple is getting the "needed" results from the Siri overhaul. "This has put us in a position to not just deliver what we announced, but to deliver a much bigger upgrade than we envisioned. There is no project people are taking more seriously," Federighi said.
Cook and Federighi may have been aiming to reassure employees about Apple's dedication to AI due to Meta's efforts to poach AI experts. Several Apple AI engineers have left Apple for Meta because Meta has been offering massive pay packages, and morale at Apple has been falling.
Popular Stories
Apple's iPhone 17 series is expected to debut in September 2025. This release follows Apple's recent trend of introducing new iPhone models annually in the fall.
To unveil the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max, Apple is expected to hold its annual iPhone announcement event during the week of September 8, 2025, with September 9 or 10 emerging as the most likely...
Apple's iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max should launch in late September, and there are plenty of rumors about the devices.
Below, we recap key changes rumored for the iPhone 17 Pro models, as of July 2025:Aluminum frame: iPhone 17 Pro models are rumored to have an aluminum frame, whereas the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro models have a titanium frame, and the iPhone X through iPhone 14...
Apple today released watchOS 11.6, the sixth update to the operating system that runs on the Apple Watch. watchOS 11.6 comes more than two months after Apple released watchOS 11.5. The update is compatible with the Apple Watch Series 6 and later, all Apple Watch Ultra models, and the Apple Watch SE 2.
watchOS 11.6 can be downloaded on a connected iPhone by opening up the Apple Watch app and...
Apple's upcoming iPhone 17 Pro models will have several new camera-related features, according to an anonymous tipster who contacted MacRumors today.
The tipster claimed to be familiar with an iPhone 17 Pro commercial that is allegedly being produced by a film company that has publicly listed Apple as one of its clients. MacRumors has not independently confirmed any of the information shared ...
Apple's highest-end iPhone 17 Pro Max model may have three key advantages over the smaller iPhone 17 Pro model, according to rumors.
Specifically, the iPhone 17 Pro Max is expected to have…A larger 6.9-inch display (vs. 6.3-inch display on the iPhone 17 Pro)
Even longer battery life (an approximately 5% thicker design may allow for a 5,000 mAh or higher battery capacity)
A smaller Dynamic...
Apple today released macOS Sequoia 15.6, the sixth major update to the macOS Sequoia operating system that launched last September. macOS Sequoia 15.6 comes a over two months after the launch of macOS Sequoia 15.5.
Mac users can download the macOS Sequoia 15.6 update through the Software Update section of System Settings. It is available for free on all Macs able to run macOS 15.
...
Apple today released iOS 18.6 and iPadOS 18.6, the sixth updates to the iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 operating systems. iOS 18.6 and iPadOS 18.6 come more than two months after the release of iOS 18.5 and iPadOS 18.5.
The new software can be downloaded on eligible iPhones and iPads over-the-air by going to Settings > General > Software Update.
iOS 18.6 addresses a Photos-related bug that could...
Apple has a new 'Shot on iPhone' billboard design that combines iPhone photography with iPad sketches, but as one Reddit user noticed, the result is decidedly phallic.
The billboard was shared on the Miami subreddit earlier this month, and highlighted by the Miami New Times earlier today. The design features a photo of a shark along with a cartoon scuba diver that has an oversized finger...