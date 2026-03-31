iOS 27 Shortcuts App May Write Custom Actions for You Using AI

Apple continues to develop a new feature for its Shortcuts app that will let users generate unique actions using Apple Intelligence models, based on backend code discovered by Nicolás Alvarez and confirmed by MacRumors.



For those unfamiliar with the Shortcuts app, the tool lets users create custom workflows or actions – called shortcuts – to perform tasks automatically or with minimal interaction. Actions can include anything from sending messages to controlling smart home devices. The app emerged out of Apple's 2017 acquisition of Workflow, which was rebranded as Shortcuts the following year.

As part of iOS 26, Apple added Apple Intelligence support to the Shortcuts app, allowing AI models to be incorporated into shortcuts. In contrast, the new version that Apple is working on will let users create actions using Apple Intelligence models – by issuing voice commands in natural language, for example.

Last June, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reported that Apple was working on the AI-driven feature for release in 2025, but he said that delays could see it launch in 2026. For iOS 27, Apple is expected to include a revamped Siri that functions like a genuine conversational chatbot and can interact with apps, so it's likely that the shortcuts generator will be part of its skill set.