iOS 27 to Prioritize New Features for Apple's Foldable iPhone

Apple will soon begin development of iOS 27 with a shift in emphasis as the company prepares its flagship software to accommodate the first foldable iPhone, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.



Writing in his latest Power On newsletter, Gurman reports that iOS 27 will "prioritize" software features tailored specifically for Apple's first book-style foldable device, expected sometime in late 2026.

That said, there's nothing in Gurman's report to suggest that regular iPhone users need be concerned about a lack of UI innovations coming to their devices next year.

Given Samsung's seven-year stint in the foldable market, the report goes on to suggest that there is a "pent-up demand" among some Apple users for a foldable device that doesn't rely on an Android OS. How that will translate in terms of U.S. sales is unclear, but Gurman believes that Apple has been swayed by the Chinese market, where book-style foldables are preferred to flip-style designs.

Apple's foldable iPhone is expected to launch next year, featuring an approximately 7.8-inch inner display and a 5.5-inch outer screen. The device will reportedly address common foldable phone issues, with a less visible display crease and an improved hinge mechanism that has a titanium and stainless steel construction to increase durability.

The "iPhone Fold" will likely be Apple's most expensive iPhone ever, with rumors suggesting pricing starting at $2,000. Instead of Face ID, the device is expected to use Touch ID authentication built into a side button to save internal space, while 48MP dual-lens rear cameras are also likely to feature.