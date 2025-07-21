iOS 27 to Prioritize New Features for Apple's Foldable iPhone

Apple will soon begin development of iOS 27 with a shift in emphasis as the company prepares its flagship software to accommodate the first foldable iPhone, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.

Foldable iPhone 2023 Feature Homescreen
Writing in his latest Power On newsletter, Gurman reports that iOS 27 will "prioritize" software features tailored specifically for Apple's first book-style foldable device, expected sometime in late 2026.

That said, there's nothing in Gurman's report to suggest that regular iPhone users need be concerned about a lack of UI innovations coming to their devices next year.

Given Samsung's seven-year stint in the foldable market, the report goes on to suggest that there is a "pent-up demand" among some Apple users for a foldable device that doesn't rely on an Android OS. How that will translate in terms of U.S. sales is unclear, but Gurman believes that Apple has been swayed by the Chinese market, where book-style foldables are preferred to flip-style designs.

Apple's foldable iPhone is expected to launch next year, featuring an approximately 7.8-inch inner display and a 5.5-inch outer screen. The device will reportedly address common foldable phone issues, with a less visible display crease and an improved hinge mechanism that has a titanium and stainless steel construction to increase durability.

The "iPhone Fold" will likely be Apple's most expensive iPhone ever, with rumors suggesting pricing starting at $2,000. Instead of Face ID, the device is expected to use Touch ID authentication built into a side button to save internal space, while 48MP dual-lens rear cameras are also likely to feature.

Top Rated Comments

MacUserFella Avatar
MacUserFella
40 minutes ago at 06:35 am
Call me an Apple sheep all you want, call the product stupid all you want, I WILL buy this
Score: 11 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Jkeith85 Avatar
Jkeith85
32 minutes ago at 06:44 am

Call me an Apple sheep all you want, call the product stupid all you want, I WILL buy this
Absolutely buying. But the no one will buy that garbage crowd is about to shown up.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
iMattPro Avatar
iMattPro
36 minutes ago at 06:40 am
So much for Apple Intelligence. Apple is just going to continue to sail off into obscurity with this strategy.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
winxmac Avatar
winxmac
39 minutes ago at 06:37 am
Foldable iPhone will replace the non-foldable just like how the iPhone completely replaced the iPod and iPod touch, assuming Apple does prioritize the software for the foldable device.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
EugW Avatar
EugW
31 minutes ago at 06:45 am

Call me an Apple sheep all you want, call the product stupid all you want, I WILL buy this
I may hold out for an iPhone Flip. The only concern I'd have is a cut down camera setup compared to the iPhone Pro Max.


What’s so good about Apple Intelligence? Not a thing, zero.
Photos Clean Up is an awesome feature, and requires AI support. Video wind noise reduction is also great, and also requires a 16e/16/16Pro or newer, but AFAIK is not dependent upon AI.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
iMac The Knife Avatar
iMac The Knife
31 minutes ago at 06:44 am
I have a feeling foldable shipments are going to see a sharp increase if the Apple Fold ever comes to fruition. If I'm wrong, I'll gladly eat crow. But, it's Apple and people will buy them just to say they have one. Cult of Mac (or iPhone in this case).
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
