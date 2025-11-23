iOS 27 Will Reportedly Have Two Key Upgrades

by

iOS 27 will reportedly have two major elements: quality improvements and new AI features.

iOS 26 on Three iPhones
In his Power On newsletter today, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said that iOS 27 will be similar to Mac OS X Snow Leopard, in the sense that Apple is focused on improving "quality and underlying performance" over adding new features.

Gurman said there is one exception to this rule, though, as he expects there to be new AI features. He said that iOS 27 will extend artificial intelligence to additional Apple apps, and he reiterated that there will be an Apple Health+ subscription service that offers personalized health recommendations and more.

He said this focus on improved quality over new features also applies to macOS 27.

The first betas of iOS 27, macOS 27, and other corresponding updates should be released shortly after Apple's annual developers conference WWDC next June.

nfl46 Avatar
nfl46
1 hour ago at 08:53 am
I swear it feels like we hear this “improve quality over features” every year from leakers.
Score: 11 Votes (Like | Disagree)
MacUserFella Avatar
MacUserFella
1 hour ago at 08:50 am
I always prayed for things like this, but I never thought we’d ever get a major bug fix update

I’m crying tears of joy
Score: 9 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Kylo83 Avatar
Kylo83
1 hour ago at 08:52 am
So iOS 27 will be a bug fix update, with no real new features. Sorry but iOS 26 didn’t bring any proper new features just a new ui theme park change, not really design changes just the way it looks. Why can’t a company like apple do exciting change. So for 3 months beta testing they will just make the os smoother then at launch it still will have issues so what’s the point. We want new design changes not just Liquid Glass theme pack. Also we haven’t had major new features for years
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
The Game 161 Avatar
The Game 161
1 hour ago at 09:00 am
Apple fans when iOS 27 is rumored to be a Snow Leopard update: Thank God! Snow Leopard was the best!

Apple fans when iOS 27 is announced: That’s it? What a boring update! Apple’s really losing it!
People will moan regardless yeah
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jonnyb098 Avatar
jonnyb098
47 minutes ago at 09:13 am
Focusing on bugs and stability means NOTHING if the following year it’s full of bugs again. This is exactly what happened with iOS 12 and what followed with iOS 13 was the worst release in apples history. So bad they had to issue an update over the weekend because iPad safari got flushed from memory as soon as you exited the app or switched tabs, rendering it nearly useless.

They need an entire overhaul as to their yearly approach to software. Otherwise this is a nothing burger.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
hoodlum90 Avatar
hoodlum90
1 hour ago at 08:53 am
It makes sense to focus MacOS 27 on fixes. This will be the first OS to not support Rosetta and Intel processors. There is a lot of code that can now be removed and existing code simplified.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
