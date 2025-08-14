Report: Siri to Get New Design on iPhone and iPad as Early as Next Year

It is well known by now that Apple plans to launch its more personalized version of Siri next year, but apparently the company has even bigger plans.



Bloomberg's Mark Gurman on Wednesday reported that Apple is preparing a "visually redesigned" version of Siri that will debut on the iPhone and iPad "as early as next year." However, he did not provide any specific details about the new design.

Gurman said that Apple is planning a tabletop robot for release in 2027. On that device, he said that Apple has tested making Siri look like an animated version of the Mac's Finder logo, but he said the company was also considering ideas that look more like Memoji. It is unclear if Siri would get a life-like avatar on the iPhone and iPad too.

Apple already redesigned Siri last year, but only on iPhone and iPad models that support Apple Intelligence. On those devices, a colorful glow appears around the edges of the screen when Siri is invoked. On older iPhone and iPad models, Siri has an older design, with a circular icon popping up at the bottom of the screen when it is invoked.

It seems like Siri will be getting a lot better next year, with Gurman having previously said that iPhone and iPad users will be able to take action within apps entirely with voice commands. The upgrade is expected to arrive with iOS 26.4.

"With nothing but your voice, you'll be able to tell Siri to find a specific photo, edit it and send it off," he wrote. "Or comment on an Instagram post. Or scroll a shopping app and add something to your cart. Or log in to a service without touching the screen."

A visual overhaul would be fitting for such big changes.