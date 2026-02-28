Top Stories: Apple's 'Big Week' Ahead, iPhone Colors, and More

Get ready for an onslaught of Apple news! Ahead of a "special Apple experience" for the media on Wednesday, there will be several days of announcements coming from the company with Tim Cook confirming that things will kick off on Monday.



We're expecting a number of product announcements next week, but we're also continuing to look ahead at what we can expect with iPhone and Mac updates later this year. Software development is also continuing with iOS 26.4 proceeding through beta testing, so read on below for all the details!



Top Stories

Apple Teases 'A Big Week Ahead' With Announcements Starting Monday

Apple CEO Tim Cook has teased "a big week ahead," with announcements starting Monday. His post on X this week included an #AppleLaunch hashtag with a colorful Apple logo, along with a short video that ultimately reveals an Apple logo on the lid of a Mac.



Apple is reportedly planning a three-day stretch of product announcements from Monday, March 2, through Wednesday, March 4, with up to five new products expected to be unveiled, including a lower-cost MacBook, new high-end MacBook Pro models, an iPhone 17e, and more.



Apple's Low-Cost Colorful MacBook: All the Rumors

With the new, more affordable version of the MacBook rumored to be launching next week representing a new product offering for Apple, we recently rounded up everything we know about the device ahead of its launch.



Even since that roundup, additional details have continued to surface, including rumors about mass production and pricing as well as a number of expected limitations that will help maintain differentiation between this new MacBook and the MacBook Air.



Apple is Testing These iPhone 18 Pro and Foldable iPhone Colors

The special new color that Apple is considering for the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max this year is a "deep red," according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. The first foldable iPhone that we're expecting to see debut in the same September time frame will, however, reportedly "stay away from fun colors" and be offered in more traditional space gray/black and silver/white finishes.



The iPhone 18 Pro is said to have entered trial production, and it is expected to feature a smaller Dynamic Island and a variable aperture for the main camera.



Touchscreen OLED MacBook Pro Coming in 2026 With Dynamic Island and Redesigned macOS Controls

Looking beyond the M5 Pro and M5 Max MacBook Pro models we're expecting as soon as next week, Apple appears to have a much bigger update in store with the following generation coming before the end of the year.



The redesigned M6 Pro and M6 Max models will reportedly feature OLED touchscreens with macOS optimizations for touch input, a hole-punch camera and Dynamic Island to replace the current camera notch, and more.



iPhone Fold: Launch, Pricing, and What to Expect From Apple's Foldable

Apple is expected to launch a new foldable iPhone this year, based on multiple rumors and credible sources. The long-awaited device has been rumored for years now, but signs increasingly suggest that Apple will release its first foldable device in 2026, and it will feature industry-leading performance for the tricky foldable screen.



We've collated an updated set of key details that have been leaked about Apple's foldable iPhone so far. Apple will allegedly call the device the "‌iPhone‌ Fold," which is the name the media has already adopted when sharing rumors about the product.



iOS 26.3.1 Update for iPhones Coming Soon as 'Apple Experience' Nears

Apple's software engineers are testing iOS 26.3.1, according to the MacRumors visitor logs, which have been a reliable indicator of upcoming iOS versions. iOS 26.3.1 should be a minor update that fixes bugs and/or security vulnerabilities, and it will likely be released within the next two weeks. We did already receive a visionOS 26.3.1 bug fix update on Thursday, but we are also seeing signs of iOS 26.3.1 for iPhone in our logs.



This week also saw the release of the second round of developer betas of iOS 26.4 and related updates, and they include a number of tweaks and new features compared to the first betas.



