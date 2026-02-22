iOS 26.3.1 Update for iPhones Coming Soon as 'Apple Experience' Nears
Apple's software engineers are testing iOS 26.3.1, according to the MacRumors visitor logs, which have been a reliable indicator of upcoming iOS versions.
iOS 26.3.1 should be a minor update that fixes bugs and/or security vulnerabilities, and it will likely be released within the next two weeks.
Last month, Apple released iOS 26.2.1 with bug fixes and support for the second-generation AirTag. Likewise, it is possible that iOS 26.3.1 will include support for some of the new products that Apple is expected to announce in the first week of March, such as the iPhone 17e, but this is merely speculation at this point.
Apple is reportedly planning a three-day stretch of product announcements from Monday, March 2 through Wednesday, March 4. Selected journalists and content creators are expected to receive hands-on time with the products at an "Apple Experience" in New York, London, and Shanghai on Wednesday, March 4 at 9 a.m. Eastern Time.
We have not confirmed if there will be any corresponding updates, such as macOS 26.3.1.
iOS 26.3.1 will be a stopgap update between iOS 26.3, released earlier this month, and iOS 26.4, which will likely arrive in late March or early April. While it lacks the personalized version of Siri, iOS 26.4 is shaping up to be a relatively significant update that adds many new features across Apple Music, Apple Podcasts, CarPlay, and more.
