iPhone 18 Pro to Revive Feature Samsung Dropped Years Ago

Apple's iPhone 18 Pro and ‌iPhone 18‌ Pro Max are expected to resurrect a major feature Samsung's flagship Galaxy smartphones dropped years ago, according to a multitude of rumors.

The ‌iPhone 18‌ Pro and ‌iPhone 18‌ Pro Max are now widely expected to feature a significantly upgraded main camera with a variable aperture. An aperture is the opening within a camera lens that controls the amount of light reaching the image sensor.

In December 2024, Apple supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo was first to say that that the main rear camera on both ‌iPhone 18‌ Pro models will offer variable aperture. A more recent report from October 2025 said Apple was moving ahead with plans to bring the technology to next-generation iPhones and was discussing components with suppliers.

A variable aperture allows the camera to adjust the amount of light that reaches the sensor with tiny blades. This means that in dark environments, the aperture can be opened to receive more light, while in light environments, it can be closed to prevent over-exposure. It also should provide users with greater control over depth of field, which refers to how sharp a subject appears in the foreground compared to the background.

Apple has never used a variable aperture on an iPhone camera before. The main cameras on all of the ‌iPhone‌ 14 Pro through iPhone 17 Pro models have a fixed aperture of ƒ/1.78, and the lens is always fully open and shooting with this aperture.

Samsung previously brought a variable aperture camera to its Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S10 models in 2018 and 2019. The feature has appeared on other Android smartphones in recent years, such as the Xiaomi 14 Ultra, Honor Magic 7 Pro, and Huawei Mate series. Due to the way that the components increased device thickness and raised its cost, Samsung dropped the feature in 2020, even though it was more advanced than the fixed-aperture cameras it moved to.

Interestingly, Samsung is reportedly planning to follow Apple in adding a variable aperture to its smartphone cameras. Samsung apparently sees adding a variable aperture as "necessary to increase camera competitiveness," replacing software correction with physical hardware. The company hopes that in investing in variable aperture camera technology, thickness can be reduced and costs will reduce over time.

Samsung has reportedly asked multiple camera module partners to develop variable apertures and provide samples in light of Apple's plans. The feature is in early development and final installation on future Galaxy devices has not yet been confirmed, but there is said to be a "strong will" to introduce it.

Beyond a variable aperture, the ‌iPhone 18‌ Pro models are rumored to feature a smaller Dynamic Island, the A20 chip, longer battery life, the C2 modem, a simplified Camera Control button, the N1 wireless chip, and more. They are expected to launch in the fall alongside the first foldable ‌iPhone‌.

