Everything New in iOS 26.4 Beta 2

by

Testing on the iOS 26.4 update is continuing, and Apple released the second beta today. The main new feature is an expansion of RCS encryption testing, but there are a few other small tweaks.

iOS 26

End-to-End Encryption RCS Testing

With the second beta of iOS 26.4, Apple is testing end-to-end encryption for text messages sent between iPhones and Android devices.

RCS Feature 1

End-to-end encrypted messages can now be sent to an Android user, and if encryption is enabled, there will be a lock icon on the message. Encrypted conversations are not available for all devices or carriers during the texting period. iOS users will need to have iOS 26.4, and Android users need the latest version of Google Messages.

Apple does not plan to implement end-to-end ‌RCS‌ encryption in iOS 26.4, but it will come later this year.

Home Screen

The "Edit" menu on the Home Screen uses more transparent Liquid Glass.

ios 26 4 edit home screen

Games App

In the Games app, the search bar has moved from the bottom of the display to the top of the display.

ios 26 4 apple games search

App Store and Apple Music

For the account hub options for the App Store and Apple Music, the "Apple Account" wording is now left aligned and has the same rainbow logo as the Apple Account in the Settings app

ios 26 4 apple account

Accessibility

Under the Display and Text size section of Accessibility, there's a new "Reduce Highlighting Effects" option.

ios 26 4 reduce highlight

Beta Updates

Apple made a change to how betas work in iOS 26.4. If you are have betas toggled on but don't install any betas for a four month period, Apple will automatically switch you to the public release audience.

No Emoji

There are still no new emoji characters, despite signs of them found in the code in the first beta of iOS 26.4.

Playlist Playground

Playlist Playground is still limited to the U.S. and not available in Europe and other countries.

More New Features

We have a list of all the new features that were found in the first beta in our iOS 26.4 feature guide.

