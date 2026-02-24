iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max Expected to Feature Smaller Dynamic Island

by

The iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max will have a smaller Dynamic Island, according to Bloomberg. Over the past year, there have been mixed rumors about whether the ‌iPhone 18‌ Pro models will continue to feature a ‌Dynamic Island‌ or have a hole punch camera with under screen Face ID and no ‌Dynamic Island‌, but the latest information suggests we're not getting rid of the ‌Dynamic Island‌ just yet.

Dynamic Island iPhone 18 Pro Feature
Along with Bloomberg, several prominent leakers on Weibo and other social media sites have said Apple will make the Dynamic Island smaller, but won't eliminate it.

We heard the same rumors about a smaller iPhone 17 Pro ‌Dynamic Island‌ last year, but the ‌Dynamic Island‌ ultimately ended up being the same size. Rumors about the ‌Dynamic Island‌ have picked up in late 2025 and early 2026, and when we see a deluge of differently-sourced rumors about the same feature in the months leading up to a new iPhone's launch, those rumors are typically accurate.

Most of the ‌iPhone 18‌ Pro rumors about under-display Face ID and no ‌Dynamic Island‌ circulated earlier in 2025, so Apple either considered the feature for the 18 Pro lineup and pushed it back, or those rumors were just guessing. There also may have been confusion over what's moving under the display and what's not.

To implement a smaller ‌Dynamic Island‌, Apple is rumored to be putting the ‌Face ID‌ dot illuminator under the display, and rumors suggest the company is also implementing new camera miniaturization technology that could cut down on the size of the front-facing camera. The front-facing camera, ‌Face ID‌ dot projector, and infrared camera are expected to be housed in the ‌Dynamic Island‌, and won't be under the display.

Apple does eventually want to create an ‌iPhone‌ that's a slab of glass with no cutouts, and we may see that for the 20th anniversary iPhone planned for 2027, but it won't happen in fall 2026 with the ‌iPhone 18‌ Pro models.

Related Roundup: iPhone 18
Related Forum: iPhone

Popular Stories

Apple Announces Special Event in New York Feature 1

Apple Reportedly Plans to Unveil at Least Five New Products Next Week

Sunday February 22, 2026 9:48 am PST by
In his Power On newsletter today, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said Apple will have a three-day stretch of product announcements from Monday, March 2 through Wednesday, March 4. In total, he expects Apple to introduce "at least five products." Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. A week ago, Apple invited selected journalists and content creators to an "Apple Experience" in...
Read Full Article136 comments
iOS 26

iOS 26.3.1 Update for iPhones Coming Soon as 'Apple Experience' Nears

Sunday February 22, 2026 5:29 pm PST by
Apple's software engineers are testing iOS 26.3.1, according to the MacRumors visitor logs, which have been a reliable indicator of upcoming iOS versions. iOS 26.3.1 should be a minor update that fixes bugs and/or security vulnerabilities, and it will likely be released within the next two weeks. Last month, Apple released iOS 26.2.1 with bug fixes and support for the second-generation...
Read Full Article47 comments
Apple Foldable Thumb

iPhone Fold: Launch, Pricing, and What to Expect From Apple's Foldable

Friday February 20, 2026 3:21 am PST by
Apple is expected to launch a new foldable iPhone this year, based on multiple rumors and credible sources. The long-awaited device has been rumored for years now, but signs increasingly suggest that Apple will release its first foldable device in 2026. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Below, we've collated an updated set of key details that have been leaked about ...
Read Full Article95 comments
iPhone 18 Pro Deep Red Feature

Apple is Testing These iPhone 18 Pro and Foldable iPhone Colors

Sunday February 22, 2026 8:41 am PST by
The special new color that Apple is considering for the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max this year is red, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Specifically, he said that Apple is testing a "deep red" finish for the two devices. If this rumor materializes, it would be the first time that the Pro and Pro Max models ever come in red, and the iPhone 18 Pro models would be the first...
Read Full Article103 comments
tim cook data privacy day

Tim Cook Warned by CIA That China Could Move on Taiwan by 2027

Tuesday February 24, 2026 4:03 am PST by
Apple CEO Tim Cook was among a handful of top tech executives who attended a classified CIA briefing warning that China could attack Taiwan by 2027, according to a sweeping investigative report by The New York Times ($). The previously unreported briefing was apparently held in a secure room in Silicon Valley in July 2023. The meeting is said to have been arranged at the request of the...
Read Full Article127 comments

Top Rated Comments

L
Love-hate 🍏 relationship
32 minutes ago at 01:59 pm
I don't care about smaller, I care about higher
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ProbablyDylan Avatar
ProbablyDylan
29 minutes ago at 02:01 pm
Wake me up when they make the screen smaller, too.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
D
david_n_n
27 minutes ago at 02:03 pm
Macrumors, stop covering for Mark Gurman by not mentioning his name anymore. He's just reverting to the mean of what other leakers are saying at this point.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments