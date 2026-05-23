Top Stories: Apple Card AirPods Pro Promo, WWDC 2026 Schedule, and More

The week's biggest Apple stories revolved around a new Apple Card promo essentially offering free AirPods Pro 3 to new cardholders, as well as Apple's official announcement of the major WWDC 2026 events plus media invitations to the keynote.



Other popular topics this week included rumors about the upcoming foldable iPhone, tips and tricks for Apple Watch and iPhone, and more, so read on below for all the details!



Top Stories

New Apple Card Holders Can Get Free AirPods Pro 3, But There's a Catch

Late last week, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman revealed that Apple would be launching a new promo to encourage users in the U.S. to sign up for Apple Card: a cash back promotion that would essentially offer free AirPods Pro 3 to new Apple Card customers.



The promo officially launched this week, and while it does offer the free AirPods Pro 3, there is a bit of a wrinkle. The cash back comes in the form of $25 per month over 10 months with a requirement that the Apple Card be used at least 10 times in a given month to qualify for that month's rebate.



Apple Announces WWDC 2026 Schedule, Sends Media Invites

Apple this week provided a schedule for its 2026 Worldwide Developers Conference, which starts on June 8 and runs through June 12. Apple also sent out invites to members of the media who have been invited to attend an in-person keynote viewing at Apple Park.



Both the invites and schedule confirm that the WWDC 2026 keynote will begin at the usual time, 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time or 1:00 p.m Eastern Time.

MacRumors will be on hand for keynote day and will have full coverage of WWDC announcements throughout the week.



Foldable iPhone Production Stalls Amid Hinge Issues

Trial production of Apple's long-anticipated foldable iPhone, likely called the "iPhone Ultra," has run into a significant engineering hurdle centered on hinge reliability, according to a known leaker.



The leaker known as "Instant Digital" posted on Weibo that the foldable device's hinge is consistently failing to meet Apple's quality control standards under conditions of prolonged, high-frequency opening and closing. The leaker described the mechanical wear issue as one that "must be resolved with absolute perfection; otherwise, progress will simply have to be stalled for the time being."

The issues are reportedly unlikely to delay the phone's launch, as Apple still has time to get the kinks worked out and ship the device later this year. Rumors have already suggested that availability could come a bit later than that of the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max that are expected to be introduced at the same time in September.



Apple Watch: 15 Tips Every Owner Needs to Know

Apple Watch is now eleven generations in, and packed with useful features that are easy to miss at first glance. To help you get more out of your device, we've rounded up 15 practical tips you might not have discovered yet, including a few that long-time users often overlook.



We also took a look at 10 useful tips and tricks for iPhone that may make your life easier but which can be a bit hidden.



iPhone 17 Pro Named Fastest-Charging Smartphone

Apple's iPhone 17 Pro has been named the fastest-charging phone overall in a recent CNET lab test covering 33 smartphones, with Samsung's Galaxy S26 Ultra taking the top spot for wired charging speed.



To determine the rankings, CNET's lab team ran each phone through a 30-minute wired charging test starting at 10% battery or less, using the phone's included cable and a wall charger rated at or above the device's maximum supported speed. Phones that support wireless charging went through a matching 30-minute wireless test using a Qi (7.5W), Qi2 (15W), or Qi2.2 (25W) charger matched to the phone's peak supported speed. CNET then averaged the wired and wireless results into an overall charging score.



Apple Re-Releases a Sold-Out iPhone MagSafe Grip in Three New Colors

Apple this week re-released the Hikawa Grip & Stand for iPhone in three new colors, after the original version quickly sold out last year. The accessory is exclusively available on Apple's online store worldwide, with U.S. pricing set at $54.95. The latest color options include Orange Swirl, Glow Blue, and Speckled Stone.



Designed by Bailey Hikawa and produced by PopSockets, Apple says the accessory was created with accessibility in mind, in close collaboration with individuals with a wide range of disabilities affecting grip, strength, and mobility. The ergonomic grip magnetically attaches to any iPhone with MagSafe, and it doubles as an iPhone stand.

The release comes alongside Apple's annual unveiling of upcoming accessibility features that will be debuting in iOS 27 and related updates, with many of the new features powered by Apple Intelligence.



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