Leaker Says Apple's Lower-Cost MacBook Will Have These 8 Limitations

Apple is expected to unveil its long-rumored lower-cost MacBook next week. Given it will be more affordable, this MacBook model will obviously have some reduced specs and compromises compared to the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro.



While we are still waiting for Apple to announce the new MacBook, a leaker has shared eight alleged limitations to expect, based on an internal version of Apple's Kernel Debug Kit for a macOS Tahoe beta that leaked online last year.

The information below comes from the same leaker who claimed that Apple's next Studio Display may have a 90Hz refresh rate, that the next iPad mini will have an A20 Pro chip, and more. Many of their claims are still untested, but we should get a better picture of this source's track record as the products in question are released over the coming months.

Here are the alleged limitations they outlined in a post on Chinese social media platform Weibo and in an email to MacRumors:

Lower max display brightness: The leaker said the lower-cost MacBook's maximum display brightness may fall below the MacBook Air's 500 nits.

The leaker said the lower-cost MacBook's maximum display brightness may fall below the MacBook Air's 500 nits. No True Tone: The lower-cost MacBook will apparently lack True Tone, a feature that can adjust the color and intensity of the display to match the ambient light.

The lower-cost MacBook will apparently lack True Tone, a feature that can adjust the color and intensity of the display to match the ambient light. No 1TB or 2TB storage capacities: The leaker expects the lower-cost MacBook to be available in 256GB and 512GB storage capacities, and they mentioned a potential 128GB capacity for educational institutions. Unlike the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro, the new MacBook would lack 1TB and higher storage options.

The leaker expects the lower-cost MacBook to be available in 256GB and 512GB storage capacities, and they mentioned a potential 128GB capacity for educational institutions. Unlike the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro, the new MacBook would lack 1TB and higher storage options. Slower SSD speeds: The flash storage in the new MacBook base model will apparently have slower read and write speeds compared to the latest MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models, potentially due to Apple using a single NAND chip.

The flash storage in the new MacBook base model will apparently have slower read and write speeds compared to the latest MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models, potentially due to Apple using a single NAND chip. No fast charging: The new MacBook might not be "fast-charge capable."

The new MacBook might not be "fast-charge capable." No backlit keyboard: The keyboard may lack backlit keys.

The keyboard may lack backlit keys. No high-impedance headphones support: You can connect high-impedance headphones directly to compatible Mac computers introduced in 2021 or later, but the lower-cost MacBook will apparently not be one of them.

You can connect high-impedance headphones directly to compatible Mac computers introduced in 2021 or later, but the lower-cost MacBook will apparently not be one of them. No N1 chip: All of the iPhone 17 and iPhone Air models feature Apple's custom N1 chip for Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, and Thread. Apple says the chip also improves the overall performance and reliability of features like Personal Hotspot and AirDrop. However, the lower-cost MacBook will not use the N1 chip, the leaker said. Instead, the laptop will likely have a MediaTek chip for wireless connectivity.

While the leaked files are real, this source currently lacks an established track record, so these claims should still be treated with some skepticism. Some of the information mentioned above is not explicitly mentioned in the files, but rather is based on the leaker's interpretations.

The lower-cost MacBook is expected to be powered by the iPhone 16 Pro's A18 Pro chip, rather than an M-series chip, and it will reportedly have a smaller 12.9-inch display. Based on A18 Pro specs, this MacBook will likely have 8GB of RAM, and the laptop will likely have regular USB-C ports instead of faster Thunderbolt ports.

Like the iBook from the early 2000s, it has been rumored that this MacBook will come in fun color options, like yellow, green, blue, and/or pink.

The media will likely receive hands-on time with the lower-cost MacBook at the "Apple Experience" gatherings being held in New York, London, and Shanghai on Wednesday, March 4 at 9 a.m. Eastern Time. There is no Apple Event live stream for this launch, with the new MacBook expected to be announced in a press release.