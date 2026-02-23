iPhone 18 Pro Reportedly Enters Trial Production Stage

Apple's upcoming iPhone 18 Pro has entered production testing ahead of a launch later this year, a Chinese leaker reported today.



In a Weibo post, the leaker account known as "Fixed Focus Digital" said the Pro models had already entered "mass-production testing," likely referring to late-stage manufacturing validation for the devices ahead of a September launch.

February typically aligns with Apple's Design Validation Test (DVT) phase transitioning into early Production Validation Test (PVT). During this period, Apple uses production tooling and activates portions of factory assembly lines to validate manufacturing processes, yields, and quality control, rather than producing units at full scale. Full mass production usually ramps in the summer months ahead of launch.

The leaker also claimed that production testing had begun for the regular iPhone 18 model, but given that we aren't expecting the lower-specced device to be released until early next year, it would likely be in an earlier validation stage at this point, such as mid-to-late Engineering Validation Test (EVT) or early DVT.

Fixed Focus Digital added that, based on their information, there are no major changes to the materials, and that overall, the devices continue to use the existing design specifications for the iPhone 17 lineup. The comment reflects earlier reports that the iPhone 18 Pro models won't be a big update this year, with outward changes potentially only extending to a smaller Dynamic Island.

There will still be several important internal changes, such as a new camera system with a variable aperture, the A20 chip, and the custom C2 modem. However, the new Pro models likely won't be "the star of Apple's ‌iPhone‌ launch this fall," according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, with the company's first foldable set to claim the spotlight instead.