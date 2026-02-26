Apple Releases visionOS 26.3.1 to Fix Multiview Flicker Issue in Apple TV App
Apple today released visionOS 26.3.1, a minor update to the visionOS 26 operating system. visionOS 26.3.1 comes two weeks after the launch of visionOS 26.3.
visionOS 26.3 can be downloaded on all Vision Pro headsets by navigating to the Settings app, selecting the General section, and choosing the Software Update option. To install an update, the Vision Pro headset needs to be removed, and there is a software progress bar available on the exterior EyeSight display.
According to Apple's release notes for the update, it fixes a flicker issue that could happen when watching sports content with MultiView in the Apple TV app.
