More Lower-Cost MacBook Details Surface Ahead of 'Apple Experience' Next Week

Apple is expected to unveil up to five new products next week, including a lower-cost MacBook, and a few more details about the laptop surfaced today.



According to supply chain sources who spoke to DigiTimes, the entry-level MacBook will indeed be launching in March. The report said volume shipments of the laptop to Apple are projected to begin next month. Quanta Computer is expected to be the primary assembler of this new model, and Foxconn is expected to join in later.

Mass production was originally slated to begin in late 2025, but the timeframe was pushed back to the first quarter of 2026, the report said.

Due to rising component costs, including skyrocketing DRAM and NAND storage chip prices, DigiTimes believes that higher pricing may be unavoidable. Early estimates placed this MacBook's starting price as low as $599 in the U.S., but it is possible that the laptop will start at $699 or $799 instead. In any case, college students should receive $100 off the regular price through Apple's education store on the web.

The media will likely receive hands-on time with the lower-cost MacBook at the "Apple Experience" gatherings being held in New York, London, and Shanghai on Wednesday, March 4 at 9 a.m. Eastern Time. There is no Apple Event live stream for this launch, with the new MacBook expected to be announced in a press release.

The lower-cost MacBook will likely look more or less like a MacBook Air, but it will have some reduced specs. The laptop is expected to be powered by the A18 Pro chip from the iPhone 16 Pro, rather than an M-series chip, and it will reportedly have a slightly smaller 12.9-inch display. Based on the A18 Pro chip's specs, this MacBook will likely have just 8GB of RAM, as well as regular USB-C ports instead of faster Thunderbolt ports.

Like the iBook from the early 2000s, it has been rumored that this MacBook will come in fun color options, like yellow, green, blue, and/or pink.

Apple previously used the "MacBook" name (without "Air" or "Pro" branding) from 2006 to 2012, and again from 2015 to 2019, but all of those models used Intel processors. This would be the first time that there is an entry-level "MacBook" with Apple silicon, and we should finally learn all about it in less than a week.