iPhone Driver's License Feature Launching in One of Biggest U.S. States

In select U.S. states, residents can add their driver's license or state ID to the Wallet app on the iPhone and Apple Watch, providing a convenient and contactless way to display proof of identity or age at select airports and businesses, and in select apps.



Starting this Wednesday, November 19, the feature will be available to residents of Illinois.

The announcement confirmed that the Apple Wallet ID will be accepted at Chicago's O'Hare and Midway airports, as well as at Lambert airport in St. Louis, Missouri.

Illinois' Secretary of State's office is launching a free Mobile ID Verifier app for businesses to check proof of age for restrictive purchases, such as the sale of alcohol. This app will be available in the App Store starting tomorrow.

To set up the feature, open the Wallet app and tap on the plus sign in the top-right corner. Next, select Driver's License and ID Cards and follow the steps.

Apple says the feature requires an iPhone 8 or later running iOS 16.5 or later, or an Apple Watch Series 4 or later running watchOS 9.5 or later.

Below, we have outlined information about the feature's availability.



Supported States



The following 12 states offer driver's licenses in the Wallet app:

The feature is also available in Puerto Rico.



Future States

Apple previously announced that the following U.S. states have signed on to adopt the feature in the future, but it did not provide any timeframes:

Connecticut

Kentucky

Mississippi

Oklahoma

Utah

Participating Airports

Apple says travelers should refer to TSA checkpoint signage to confirm availability of the feature.

As mentioned above, the feature will be supported at Chicago's O'Hare and Midway airports, as well as at Lambert airport in St. Louis, Missouri.

Apple previously said Wallet IDs can be used at select TSA checkpoints in the following U.S. airports, but it no longer maintains a public list:

Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI)

Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA)

Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX)

Denver International Airport (DEN)

Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL)

Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky Airport (CVG)

John Glenn Columbus International Airport (CMH)

San Francisco International Airport (SFO)

San Jose Mineta International Airport (SJC)

Los Angeles International (LAX)

Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL)

Des Moines International Airport (DSM)

Eastern Iowa Airport (CID)

Albuquerque International Sunport (ABQ)

Lea County Regional Airport (HOB)

Luis Munoz Marin International Airport (SJU)

Billings Logan International Airport (BIL)

Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport (BZN)

Great Falls International Airport (GTF)

Missoula International Airport (MSO)

Apple Wallet IDs can also be used to show proof of age or identity at select businesses and venues in the U.S., but there is no list of locations.