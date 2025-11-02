The Best Early Black Friday Apple Deals

by

We're officially in the month of Black Friday, which will take place on Friday, November 28 in 2025. As always, this will be the best time of the year to shop for great deals, including popular Apple products like AirPods, iPad, Apple Watch, and more. In this article, the majority of the discounts will be found on Amazon.

Specifically, in this article we're sharing all of the Apple products that currently have all-time low prices, or discounts that are at least very close to their record-low prices. Of course, these are early Black Friday deals, so even better discounts could emerge later in the month, but if you're shopping right now these are all the best prices around.

Apple Watch

apple watch ultra 3 mint

Series 11

There aren't many big discounts on the GPS models of the Apple Watch Series 11 yet, but we are tracking a notable markdown on one of the high-end Titanium devices this weekend.

$49 OFF
46mm Natural Titanium for $751.97

Ultra 3

One of the best all-around early Black Friday discounts is on the Apple Watch Ultra 3 at $99 off select models.

$99 OFF
Black Titanium (Ocean Band) for $699.99

$99 OFF
Black Titanium (Milanese Loop) for $799.99

SE 3

The Apple Watch SE 3 received its first major discount on Amazon this week, with $49 off the 44mm GPS model.

$49 OFF
44mm GPS for $229.99

iPad

ipad mint

Amazon this week is taking $50 off Wi-Fi models of Apple's 11th generation iPad. Prices start at $299.00 for the 128GB Wi-Fi iPad, down from $349.00, a second-best price on this model.

$50 OFF
128GB Wi-Fi iPad for $299.00

$50 OFF
256GB Wi-Fi iPad for $399.00

$50 OFF
512GB Wi-Fi iPad for $599.00

Additionally, Amazon has the 256GB Wi-Fi iPad for $399.00 ($50 off) and the 512GB Wi-Fi iPad for $599.00 ($50 off).

M5 iPad Pro

m5 ipad pro mint

Amazon has the first notable discounts on Apple's brand new M5 iPad Pro, with the entry-level 11-inch model available for $947.00, down from $999.00.

$53 OFF
11-inch M5 iPad Pro (256GB Wi-Fi) for $947.00

$50 OFF
13-inch M5 iPad Pro (256GB Wi-Fi) for $1,249.00

$101 OFF
13-inch M5 iPad Pro (2TB Wi-Fi Nano-Texture) for $2,298.00

In terms of the 11-inch M5 iPad Pro, this is still one of the only steeper discounts, with others sitting around $25 off. If you're shopping for the 13-inch M5 iPad Pro, you'll find the 256GB Wi-Fi model for $1,249.00 ($50 off), the 512GB Wi-Fi model for $1,449.00 ($50 off), and the 2TB Wi-Fi Nano-Texture Glass model for $2,298.00 ($101 off).

M4 MacBook Air

m4 macbook air mint

Amazon and Best Buy are hosting big discounts across the entire M4 MacBook Air lineup, with deals that represent all-time lows across every model of the computer. In total, you'll find $200 off the M4 MacBook Air notebook right now, with both 13-inch and 15-inch models on sale.

$200 OFF
13-inch M4 MacBook Air (256GB) for $799.00

$200 OFF
15-inch M4 MacBook Air (256GB) for $999.00

Prices start at $799.00 for the 13-inch 256GB model at Best Buy, down from $999.00. If you're looking for the larger model, you can get the 15-inch 256GB computer for $999.00 at both retailers, down from $1,199.00.

Of course, you'll also find all of the 512GB models of the 13-inch and 15-inch M4 MacBook Air on sale this week.

Apple Pencil

apple pencil pro new mint

You can get the Apple Pencil Pro available for $99.99, down from $129.00.

$10 OFF
Apple Pencil Pro for $99.99

We're keeping track of all of the season's best Apple-related deals in our Black Friday roundup, so be sure to check back throughout the month for an updated list of all the most notable discounts you'll find for Black Friday 2025.

