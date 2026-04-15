Apple Watch Ultra 3 Gets Lowest Prices of 2026 So Far With $99 Off Select Models

Amazon recently introduced fresh deals on the Apple Watch Ultra 3, providing $99 discounts on select models. These are the best prices on the Ultra 3 that we've tracked so far in 2026, and they're overall solid second-best prices.

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You can get the Apple Watch Ultra 3 for $699.99 in the Natural color option, down from $799.00. There are also a few Milanese Loop models on sale for $799.99, down from $899.00.

We've collected all of the Apple Watch Ultra 3 models currently on sale on Amazon in the list below. All of these deals are within $19 of the all-time low price, and they're the best prices we've seen so far in 2026.



If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.