Apple's 2026 Studio Display XDR Drops to New Record Low Prices on Expercom

Expercom has introduced new record low prices across the entire 2026 Studio Display XDR lineup this week, with up to $200 off these monitors. Expercom is a reliable Apple partner that sells both brand new and pre-owned Apple products at discounted prices.

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In regards to the 2026 Studio Display XDR, these are all new models with deals that beat the current Amazon discounts by over $100 in some cases. Prices start at $2,749.00 for the Studio Display XDR with Standard Glass and VESA Mount Adapter, down from $2,899.00.

All models are in stock and ready to ship with the exception of the Nano-Texture Glass Studio Display XDR with tilt- and height-adjustable stand, which has a slight 7-14 day shipping delay. If you're shopping for the regular Apple Studio Display, Amazon currently has a few models at best-ever prices.

Head to our full Deals Roundup to get caught up with all of the latest deals and discounts that we've been tracking over the past week.