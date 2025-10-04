Top Stories: October Apple Event?, New Hardware Leaks, and More

The calendar has flipped over to October, but that doesn't mean Apple is done with product launches for 2025. We're still expecting updates to several product lines, and Apple has a history of making announcements in October so we'll be keeping a lookout for news.



Several of those upcoming products have already leaked thanks to Russian YouTubers and U.S. regulatory databases, although release timing remains a bit unclear. This week also saw the release of bug-fix updates for iOS and other platforms, while have had a bit more time for our thoughts on Apple's new iPhones to firm up, so read on below for all the details on these stories and more!



Top Stories

Apple Event in October? Here's What to Expect

Apple's annual iPhone event is in the rear-view mirror, but rumors suggest the company plans to release at least a handful of additional products before the year ends.



Will there be another Apple event this October, or will we see a string of press releases to introduce the new products? Check out our look at Apple's recent October announcement history and our overview of what's rumored to be launching soon.



New iPad Pro With M5 Chip Leaked in Unboxing Video

Russian YouTube channel Wyslacom appears to have done it again. A year after leaking the M4 MacBook Pro with an unboxing video, they've repeated the feat with the upcoming M5 iPad Pro.



While the device looks essentially identical to the current model, it does mark the premiere of the M5 chip, and the video includes some good benchmarks of the new chip.



FCC Leaks Upcoming MacBook Pro and More

The United States Federal Communications Commission has inadvertently confirmed several upcoming releases from Apple, including a new MacBook Pro that is likely an M5-based model expected later this year or early next year.



The documents also confirm several new iPads that are likely to be the M5 iPad Pro, and a new Vision Pro that has been previously rumored to be coming with a chip bump was also revealed.



Apple Releases iOS 26.0.1 With Fixes for Wi-Fi, Cellular, and Camera Issues on iPhone 17 Models

Apple this week pushed out an iOS 26.0.1 update to address several bugs from the initial iOS 26 release and the new iPhone hardware, including Wi-Fi/Bluetooth and Camera issues on the new iPhones, cellular network issues, app icon tinting problems, and more.



Apple also released macOS Tahoe 26.0.1 to address an issue with M3 Ultra Mac Studio machines being unable to update to macOS Tahoe, as well as minor watchOS 26.0.2, visionOS 26.0.1, and tvOS 26.0.1 updates.



Review: A Week With the iPhone 17 Pro

We've now had a chance to spend some extended time with Apple's latest phones, and MacRumors videographer Dan Barbera has put together his thoughts on the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max, as well as the ultra-thin iPhone Air.



The Pro models are showing impressive battery life gains and thermal improvements, while the upgraded front-facing camera delivers nice quality improvements for selfies. The upgraded Telephoto lens is also a welcome addition, and he's yet to see any durability issues despite some early concerns over scratches seen on demo units.

The iPhone Air is a dream to hold, and its titanium frame is beautiful and strong, but there's no hiding that the device comes with some compromises like shorter battery life and only a single rear camera.



LG UltraFine 6K (32U990A) TB5 Display: Pre-Orders Now Available

Back in January at CES, LG announced what it said is the first 6K display to support Thunderbolt 5, and it is now available for pre-order from retailers like B&H Photo. The display will run you $2,000, but if you think of it as an alternative to Apple's $5,000+ Pro Display XDR, that pricing starts to look a lot better.



You'll get a 6,144 x 3,456 display with daisy-chain support, 96-watt power delivery for a connected laptop, and tilt, pivot, height, and rotation adjustments, as well as DisplayPort and HDMI inputs alongside Thunderbolt 5.



