Top Stories: October Apple Event?, New Hardware Leaks, and More

by

The calendar has flipped over to October, but that doesn't mean Apple is done with product launches for 2025. We're still expecting updates to several product lines, and Apple has a history of making announcements in October so we'll be keeping a lookout for news.

top stories 2025 10 04
Several of those upcoming products have already leaked thanks to Russian YouTubers and U.S. regulatory databases, although release timing remains a bit unclear. This week also saw the release of bug-fix updates for iOS and other platforms, while have had a bit more time for our thoughts on Apple's new iPhones to firm up, so read on below for all the details on these stories and more!

Top Stories

Apple Event in October? Here's What to Expect

Apple's annual iPhone event is in the rear-view mirror, but rumors suggest the company plans to release at least a handful of additional products before the year ends.

Tim Cook Rainbow
Will there be another Apple event this October, or will we see a string of press releases to introduce the new products? Check out our look at Apple's recent October announcement history and our overview of what's rumored to be launching soon.

New iPad Pro With M5 Chip Leaked in Unboxing Video

Russian YouTube channel Wyslacom appears to have done it again. A year after leaking the M4 MacBook Pro with an unboxing video, they've repeated the feat with the upcoming M5 iPad Pro.

ipad pro m5 leak thumb
While the device looks essentially identical to the current model, it does mark the premiere of the M5 chip, and the video includes some good benchmarks of the new chip.

FCC Leaks Upcoming MacBook Pro and More

The United States Federal Communications Commission has inadvertently confirmed several upcoming releases from Apple, including a new MacBook Pro that is likely an M5-based model expected later this year or early next year.

macbook pro prime day 2025
The documents also confirm several new iPads that are likely to be the M5 iPad Pro, and a new Vision Pro that has been previously rumored to be coming with a chip bump was also revealed.

Apple Releases iOS 26.0.1 With Fixes for Wi-Fi, Cellular, and Camera Issues on iPhone 17 Models

Apple this week pushed out an iOS 26.0.1 update to address several bugs from the initial iOS 26 release and the new iPhone hardware, including Wi-Fi/Bluetooth and Camera issues on the new iPhones, cellular network issues, app icon tinting problems, and more.

iOS 26
Apple also released macOS Tahoe 26.0.1 to address an issue with M3 Ultra Mac Studio machines being unable to update to macOS Tahoe, as well as minor watchOS 26.0.2, visionOS 26.0.1, and tvOS 26.0.1 updates.

Review: A Week With the iPhone 17 Pro

We've now had a chance to spend some extended time with Apple's latest phones, and MacRumors videographer Dan Barbera has put together his thoughts on the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max, as well as the ultra-thin iPhone Air.

iphone 17 pros dan hands on
The Pro models are showing impressive battery life gains and thermal improvements, while the upgraded front-facing camera delivers nice quality improvements for selfies. The upgraded Telephoto lens is also a welcome addition, and he's yet to see any durability issues despite some early concerns over scratches seen on demo units.

The iPhone Air is a dream to hold, and its titanium frame is beautiful and strong, but there's no hiding that the device comes with some compromises like shorter battery life and only a single rear camera.

LG UltraFine 6K (32U990A) TB5 Display: Pre-Orders Now Available

Back in January at CES, LG announced what it said is the first 6K display to support Thunderbolt 5, and it is now available for pre-order from retailers like B&H Photo. The display will run you $2,000, but if you think of it as an alternative to Apple's $5,000+ Pro Display XDR, that pricing starts to look a lot better.

LG UltraFine 6K Display TB5
You'll get a 6,144 x 3,456 display with daisy-chain support, 96-watt power delivery for a connected laptop, and tilt, pivot, height, and rotation adjustments, as well as DisplayPort and HDMI inputs alongside Thunderbolt 5.

MacRumors Newsletter

Each week, we publish an email newsletter like this highlighting the top Apple stories, making it a great way to get a bite-sized recap of the week hitting all of the major topics we've covered and tying together related stories for a big-picture view.

So if you want to have top stories like the above recap delivered to your email inbox each week, subscribe to our newsletter!

Tag: Top Stories

Popular Stories

iOS 26 Feature

iOS 26.1 to iOS 26.4 Will Add These New Features to Your iPhone

Wednesday October 1, 2025 1:26 pm PDT by
iOS 26 was released last month, but the software train never stops, and iOS 26.1 beta testing is already underway. So far, iOS 26.1 makes both Apple Intelligence and Live Translation on compatible AirPods available in additional languages, and it includes some other minor changes across Apple Music, Calendar, Photos, and Safari. More features and changes will follow in future versions,...
Read Full Article
iPhone 17 vs Air and Pros Feature

New iPhones See 'Stronger Than Expected' Demand With One Exception

Thursday October 2, 2025 7:26 am PDT by
Nearly two weeks after the iPhone 17 series launched, analysts at investment banking firm Morgan Stanley said demand for the devices has been "modestly stronger than we originally expected," based on a combination of extended shipping estimates on Apple's online store and information it gathered from Apple's supply chain. There has been strong early demand for the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro,...
Read Full Article233 comments
space black mbp

Here's Every New Apple Product That Leaked Yesterday

Wednesday October 1, 2025 8:27 am PDT by
A handful of upcoming Apple products leaked yesterday, through a combination of YouTube videos out of Russia and U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) documents that were released, despite Apple's confidentiality requests. The leaked products include an iPad Pro with an M5 chip, as well as updated MacBook Pro and Apple Vision Pro models. All of these devices had already been rumored...
Read Full Article37 comments
apple wallet drivers license feature iPhone 15 pro teal 1

Apple's iPhone Driver's License Feature Now Available in 11 U.S. States

Tuesday September 30, 2025 6:40 am PDT by
In select U.S. states, residents can add their driver's license or state ID to the Wallet app on the iPhone and Apple Watch, providing a convenient and contactless way to display proof of identity or age at select airports and businesses, and in select apps. Apple recently revealed that the feature would soon be available in North Dakota, and starting today, the feature has officially gone...
Read Full Article54 comments
Tim Cook Rainbow

Apple Event in October? Here's What to Expect

Monday September 29, 2025 9:31 am PDT by
Apple's annual iPhone event is in the rearview mirror, but rumors suggest the company plans to release a handful of additional products before the year ends. Will there be another Apple event this October? We discuss the possibility below. Apple in October Apple's most recent October events were in 2021 and 2023. In 2022 and 2024, Apple did not host an October event. Instead, it...
Read Full Article63 comments
fcc vision pro leak

FCC Accidentally Leaks Apple's Next Vision Pro

Tuesday September 30, 2025 3:48 pm PDT by
The United States Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has seemingly confirmed Apple's work on an updated version of the Vision Pro headset. One of several documents the FCC shared today references an Apple-designed "Head Mounted Device" with a model number of A3416. An included image confirms the device is a Vision Pro. The FCC's uploads are transmission tests, SAR test reports, and...
Read Full Article95 comments
macbook pro prime day 2025

FCC Leaks Upcoming MacBook Pro and More

Tuesday September 30, 2025 1:58 pm PDT by
The United States Federal Communications Commission has confirmed Apple's work on a new version of the MacBook Pro and several other products, leaking details on the devices ahead of launch. The FCC published documents that reference model numbers that do not correspond with existing devices. A3434, for example, references an unreleased MacBook Pro, while other numbers are likely for...
Read Full Article63 comments
Apple 2025 Thumb 1

Apple's 2025 Product Roadmap: What's Still Coming

Wednesday October 1, 2025 3:56 pm PDT by
Apple's two big yearly events, WWDC and the iPhone launch, are done and over with, but there are still some new products that we're expecting to see before the end of the year. Apple TV The Apple TV hasn't been updated since 2022, so it's due for a refresh. It doesn't look like Apple is going to change the design of its set-top box, but we can expect a faster chip Apple code suggests...
Read Full Article87 comments
maxresdefault

New iPad Pro With M5 Chip Leaked in Unboxing Video

Tuesday September 30, 2025 8:39 am PDT by
An apparent unboxing video for an unannounced iPad Pro with the M5 chip was uploaded to YouTube today by Russian channel Wylsacom. The same YouTube account leaked the 14-inch MacBook Pro with the M4 chip before it was announced by Apple last year, so this is likely a legitimate leak. Based on the box shown in the video, this appears to be a 13-inch iPad Pro with an M5 chip, 256GB of...
Read Full Article295 comments
iOS 26 Everything New Feature

26 Hidden iOS 26 Tricks to Change How You Use Your iPhone

Wednesday October 1, 2025 9:16 am PDT by
Apple released iOS 26 in mid-September, bringing a range of new features and changes to iPhones across the globe. But not all of the included improvements have been showcased with Apple's typical fanfare, and many are likely to have been overlooked. Below, we've highlighted 26 lesser known additions and enhancements that could potentially change how you use your iPhone on a daily basis. Got...
Read Full Article40 comments