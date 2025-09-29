Apple Releases macOS Tahoe 26.0.1 With M3 Ultra Bug Fix

Apple today released macOS Tahoe 26.0.1, the first update to the macOS Tahoe operating system that came out earlier this week.



macOS Tahoe 26.0.1 can be downloaded through the Software Update section of the System Settings app.

According to Apple's release notes, macOS Tahoe 26.0.1 addresses a bug that was preventing Mac Studio machines with an M3 Ultra chip from being upgraded to macOS Tahoe. A failed hardware check was causing macOS Tahoe installation attempts to be aborted, with Mac Studio users ultimately stuck on macOS Sequoia.

‌Mac Studio‌ users who were unable to install macOS Tahoe should now be able to.