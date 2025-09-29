Apple Releases iOS 26.0.1 With Fixes for Wi-Fi, Cellular, and Camera Issues on iPhone 17 Models

Apple today released iOS 26.0.1 and iPadOS 26.0.1, the first updates to the iOS 26 and iPadOS 26 operating systems that came out earlier this week.



The new software can be downloaded on eligible iPhones and iPads over-the-air by going to Settings > General > Software Update.

According to Apple's release notes for the update, iOS 26.0.1 addresses a bug that could cause aberrations in photos captured with the iPhone Air and the iPhone 17 Pro models. It also fixes ongoing cellular and Wi-Fi issues that iPhone 17 owners have been dealing with, and addresses a bug with tinted icons. Apple's release notes are below.



This update provides important bug fixes and security updates for your iPhone, including fixes for the following issues: - Wi-Fi and Bluetooth may occasionally disconnect on iPhone 17, iPhone Air, and iPhone 17 Pro models

- A small number of iPhone users may be unable to connect to a cellular network after updating to iOS 26

- Photos taken under certain lighting conditions with iPhone 17, iPhone Air, and iPhone 17 Pro models may include unexpected artifacts

- App icons may appear blank after adding a custom tint

- VoiceOver may become disabled for some users after updating to iOS 26

For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit: https://support.apple.com/100100

The iPadOS 26.0.1 update fixes the same VoiceOVer issue and also addresses a bug that could cause the floating keyboard to change positions unexpectedly.

For those who are unable to update to iOS 26.0.1, Apple has released a iOS 18.7.1 update.