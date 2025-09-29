Apple Releases watchOS 26.0.1, visionOS 26.0.1 and tvOS 26.0.1

Apple today released watchOS 26.0.1, visionOS 26.0.1, and tvOS 26.0.1, the first updates to the watchOS 26, visionOS 26, and tvOS 26 updates that came out earlier in September.



The new software can be downloaded on each device by going to the Software Update section of the Settings app. There's also a new HomePod Software 26.0.1 update.

According to Apple's release notes, the software provides bug fixes and important security updates.