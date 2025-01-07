LG Unveils UltraFine 6K Display With Thunderbolt 5 Support
LG has shown off a new Ultrafine 6K monitor at CES 2025. The 32-inch display is the first of its kind to support Thunderbolt 5, which Apple introduced late last year with the launch of new Mac mini and MacBook Pro models powered by M4 Pro chips.
Details are scant, but we do know that the LG UltraFine 6K monitor (model 32U990A) features a Nano IPS Black panel, delivering a wide color gamut covering 99.5% of Adobe RGB and 98% of DCI-P3. LG has not revealed the exact resolution, but a good comparison is Apple's Pro Display XDR, whose 32-inch Retina 6K display outputs over 6016 x 3384 pixels, resulting in a pixel density of 218 pixels per inch.
Another thing that's unclear is whether this is a 60Hz or 120Hz display. Thunderbolt 5 supports 80Gb/s of bi-directional bandwidth and 120Gb/s in one direction with Bandwidth Boost enabled, while DisplayPort 2.1 support enables three 4K monitors running at 144Hz or two 8K displays at 60Hz. In other words, a 6K resolution panel running at 120Hz should be technically feasible over TB5, but LG has not said one way or the other if this model supports it.
In terms of UltraFine displays past, perhaps the most obvious change is the XDR-esque design. The monitor features a height-adjustable stand similar to the one on Apple's Studio Display, while the bezel-less screen provides a stark contrast to the experience offered by the original LG UltraFine 5K display.
Whether this is a direct competitor to Apple's XDR Display will be dictated by the price, which LG has not revealed, although the use of an IPS Black panel could make it more affordable than Apple's XDR display. For reference, Dell's UltraSharp 32-inch 6K monitor, which also uses an IPS Black panel, starts from $2,479.99, while Apple's Pro Display XDR starts from $4,999. LG has yet to provide a release date for its new monitor, but we'll bring you all the details when we have them.
