LG UltraFine 6K (32U990A) TB5 Display: Pre-Orders Open September 30

Pre-orders for LG's new UltraFine evo 6K display (model 32U990A) with Thunderbolt 5 support will begin on September 30, according to a major U.S. retailer listing.



LG first revealed the 32-inch display at CES 2025 in January, teasing its status as the first monitor to support Thunderbolt 5. At the time, LG only provided high-level specs, but left pricing, availability, and full technical details unconfirmed. We can now fill in some of those details.

The 32U990A features a 6,144 x 3,456 resolution Nano IPS Black panel with 224 pixels per inch. For comparison, the 32-inch Retina 6K display of Apple's Pro Display XDR outputs over 6,016 x 3,384 pixels, for a pixel density of 218 pixels per inch.

LG claims its display covers 99.5% of Adobe RGB and 98% of DCI-P3 color spaces. The Nano IPS Black technology also enables a 2,000:1 contrast ratio, which is double that of standard IPS panels. What may come as a disappointment to some is that the display has a 60Hz refresh rate.

Peak brightness reaches ~600 nits in HDR mode based on the VESA DisplayHDR 600 certification, while SDR brightness sits at 450 nits. In contrast, Apple's Pro Display XDR achieves 1,000 nits of sustained full-screen brightness and peaks at 1,600 nits (for HDR content), far exceeding the LG's 600 nit maximum.

The display's Thunderbolt 5 connectivity offers bandwidth up to 120Gbp/s in one direction, 80Gb/s bi-directional, and 96W power delivery. It's also capable of daisy-chaining another 6K display and includes DisplayPort 2.1 bandwidth support. There are five USB-C ports in total, alongside DisplayPort and HDMI inputs.

In terms of UltraFine displays past, perhaps the most obvious change is the XDR-esque design. The 32U990A adopts an almost borderless four-sided design with a minimalist L-shaped stand. The display offers full ergonomic adjustments including tilt, pivot, height adjustment, and 90-degree rotation in either direction for portrait mode. LG has also included TÜV Rheinland Eye Comfort certification for reduced blue light emission.

A listing on B&H's online store puts the price of the LG 32U990A at $1,999.99. For comparison, Apple's Pro Display XDR starts from $4,999 (not including Apple's Pro Stand, which adds another $999). The B&H listing also says preorders will begin on Tuesday, September 30 at 12:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Now, LG has not independently confirmed this September date for the U.S. market, but the company's Canadian website says will preorders begin on October 10, suggesting regional variability. We've contacted LG for clarification and will update this article if we hear back.