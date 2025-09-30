Two Weeks With the iPhone Air: Is Ultra-Thin Worth the Compromises?

The iPhone Air features the first redesigned form factor that Apple has come out with in several years, but it's not without compromises because of its thin design. MacRumors videographer Dan Barbera has been using the ‌iPhone Air‌ as his main device for the last two weeks to see if those compromises are worth dealing with day-to-day.

The "awe" feeling of using a lightweight, compact iPhone doesn't go away over time, and it's still a delight to use such a thin device. 6.5 inches is an ideal screen size, and even though it's a large phone, it's not heavy. If you've ever had hand strain from using a brick-like ‌iPhone‌ Pro or Pro Max, the Air will be a relief. It's just all-around easier to hold than Apple's heavier iPhones.

Unfortunately, the matte black ‌iPhone Air‌ accumulates fingerprints and smudges, which is a problem when you're using it without a case. The lighter colors like white, gold, and blue look less grimy over time. In practice, Apple's new sky blue color is such a light shade that it's almost white with just a hint of blue.

The ‌iPhone Air‌'s strong titanium frame isn't going to bend, based on multiple tests. The Ceramic Shield 2 at the front is more resistant to scratches, and the Ceramic Shield at the back also holds up better to drops. It's more durable, which is a good thing for a device you might not want to put a case on.

Apple swapped titanium for aluminum in the iPhone 17 Pro models because aluminum is better at dissipating heat, but the ‌iPhone Air‌ still uses titanium for durability. Like the titanium iPhone 16 models, the ‌iPhone Air‌ can get warm to the touch. There is a noticeable difference between the A19 Pro in the ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ and the A19 Pro in the ‌iPhone Air‌ when it is under heavy load, and there is occasionally some throttling on the Air.

The ‌iPhone Air‌ has the smallest battery of the 2025 ‌iPhone‌ lineup, but some people may be able to get through the day without needing to recharge. The battery lasts longer than the ‌iPhone 16‌ battery, but it doesn't come close to the battery life you can get with the ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ Max or even the 17 Pro.

Another major compromise is the camera. The ‌iPhone Air‌ has a single-lens Fusion camera, which is basically the same as the main wide-angle camera in the other iPhone 17 models. You don't get ultra-wide images, Telephoto images, or macro photos, plus there's no option to capture spatial photos and videos for the Vision Pro. If you're someone that uses more than the wide-angle lens, you might miss the versatility you get with other iPhones.

At $999, the ‌iPhone Air‌ is $200 more than the ‌iPhone 17‌ and $100 less than the ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌, so it's an expensive device that does cause you to lose out on some features. It's the ‌iPhone‌ to get if you want to prioritize thin and light over everything else, but you can get more functionality by spending $200 less or $100 more.